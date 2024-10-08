Five Things We Learned About… McCain and adam&eveDDB’s Emotional Brand Building Success

Frozen potato company McCain has been on a business turnaround mission for the last decade, working alongside creative agency partner adam&eveDDB to discover a brand-building strategy that would drive the global company forward. As usual, the agency used its expert credentials to emotionally engage consumers. This, and their long-standing collaboration, has been crucial to their recent success.

The brand was working against macroeconomic challenges in the UK, including the cost-of-living crisis and consumers buying more own-label chips and turning to discount stores where McCain was not being sold. This meant McCain had been taking short-term pricing measures to try and overcome the pressures it subsequently faced.

Among its problems it found that people were also not searching for the McCain brand when shopping online, instead seeking out ‘oven chips’.

In a change of tack, it looked to take a more long-term approach to rediscover success and grow revenue and profits.

Faced with several challenges, McCain had two options to implement a short-term fix; either becoming more aggressive on price promotion which could impact profits, or invest in the brand long-term, which meant lessening the frequency of promotions to brand build and ultimately increase profitability.

The subsequent advertising strategy would f ocus less on price reduction promotions and more on long-term emotional brand-building and telling the truth about family mealtimes through McCain’s brand communications.