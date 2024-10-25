ASOS Introduces Brand Platform 'Inspired By'
The platform and promotional campaign was created by The Or
25 October 2024
ASOS has launched ‘Inspired By’, a new brand platform that celebrates the places, moments and objects behind the latest fashion trends.
‘Inspired By’ takes what ASOS does best - drawing inspiration from countless places to inform trends and fashion - and brings it to life by telling the story behind the curation.
Almost 90 per cent of the target market now looks beyond traditional sources like catwalks and celebrities for fashion inspiration. This insight has shaped ‘Inspired By’, giving ASOS a long-term platform that highlights the brand's creative flex.
The four trends featured in the new range are Night Shift by ASOS, Stable Girl by ASOS, Power Trip by ASOS and On Campus by ASOS.
Developed by creative company The Or, the 360 campaign consists of cinema, as well as VOD, OOH, social content, media partnerships, live events, and a new visual identity. It is ASOS’ most ambitious brand campaign to date.
The hero film and cutdowns are live across TV and cinema, directed by Somesuch’s Duncan Loudon.
The brand film follows the ‘ASOS eye’ as it hunts for inspiration in various unexpected locations; a yearbook found at a carboot sale, a funfair carousel, a dinner party chandelier and a set of overalls in an abandoned warehouse. Each of them serves as the inspiration for real fashion available to purchase on ASOS.
The film is supported by OOH content, shot by Kintzing photographer Jeff Hahn, which captures the notion behind ‘Inspired By’- that fashion inspiration comes from everywhere, allowing passers-by to acknowledge the creative process behind ASOS’s fashion curation.
Social films, directed and shot by Mana Kimura-Anderson, on TikTok and Instagram, focus on each of the four trends, exploring moments of inspiration and the fashion that this reflects.
‘Inspired By’ kicked off with a launch event from Earnies and 1901 earlier this month. The evening offered an immersive live shoot experience with celebrity photographer Ciesay-San and performances from praised musicians Mahalia and Omar+.
An upcoming live event will allow the public to immerse themselves in the concept behind ‘Inspired By’ as ASOS brings to life one of the four trends featured in the AW24 collection.
‘Inspired By’ is ASOS’s first major brand platform and the first work from The Or for ASOS since it won the account in July of this year.
Dan Elton, EVP customer at ASOS, commented, “We believe that fashion inspiration can be found everywhere and, as a destination for style, it shapes everything we do. From TV and our roots as ‘As Seen on Screen’ to the streets to social media, we've always translated culture into accessible styles and trends. We’re here to inspire our customers by continually exploring and bringing them the freshest, most relevant products.”
Charlene Chandrasekaran, creative partner at The Or said “It’s been a joy to work alongside such an iconic British brand like ASOS. When you get under the hand-embroidered jacket of the brand, you really see the constant desire to seek out new and untapped inspiration running through its DNA. We want to inspire people to see originality everywhere, just like ASOS does - uninhibited by time or place, and help establish the brand as the ultimate curator of fashion.”
Credits
The Or London
Charlene Chandrasekaran - Executive Creative Director
Dan Morris - Executive Creative Director
Sebastian Covino - Creative
Tom Snell - Creative
Dylan Hartigan - Creative
Jacob Hellström - Creative
Metz ti Bryan - Production Partner
Georgina Moran - Senior Producer
Jonjo Lowe - Producer
Sarah Oberman - Strategy Partner
Ayoade Bambgoye - Senior Strategist
Benedita Leitao - Senior Strategist
Paulo Salomao - Managing Partner
Mitch Lovich - Group Brand Director
Inês Rollason - Group Brand Director
Moses Odubiyi - Project Manager
Hannah Currey - PR Director
ASOS
Dan Elton - Executive Vice President - Customer & Marketing
Livvy Thompson - Head of Global Customer Marketing
Anita Hossain - Global Marketing Lead
Vanessa Spence - Executive Vice President Creative
Pete Davies - Studios Director
Tim Carey - Head of Creative Studios
Liv Stoddart - Fashion Lead
Ben Van Den Broek - Senior Fashion Editor
Ellen Green - Fashion Assistant
Olive Leitch - Fashion Assistant
Grace Thompson - Fashion Assistant
Amy Norris - Head of Social, Talent & PR
Lotte Williams - Social Content Creator
Ben Harris - Talent Lead
Alex Cattel - Head of Model & Talent
Ellie Shillaker - Social Support
Leila King - Senior Media Planning Manager
Somesuch
Duncan Loudon- Director
Danielle Manca- Executive Producer
Georgina Fillmore - Head of Production
Andrew Rawson - Producer
Beatrice Guistini - Production Manager
Jack Woodcraft - Production Assist
Abbey Valentine - Talent Coordinator
Clara Paris - 1st Assistant Director
Guiseppe Favale - DOP
Ellie Walker - Costume Designer
Jess Summer - Chief Make-Up Artist
Jinjo + Talent Talks (Casting)
Alex Cowburn - Co-Founder and Casting Director
Marsheen (Edit House)
Ben Crook - Editor
Etc (Colour House)
Connor Coolbear - Colourist
Creative Outpost (Post & Sound House)
Alex Wilson-Thame - Senior Sound Designer
James "Krispy" Cornwell - Senior VFX Artist
The Hogan (Music Supervision)
Stills Credits
Jeff Hahn - Photographer @ Kintzing
Photo Assistants: Torgeir Rorvik & Abbie Frisk
Photo agent: Charlotte Beardow
Social Credits
Mana Kimura-Anderson - Social Director
Christos Mavridis - MGFX
Colourist: Ella Soryl