ASOS Introduces Brand Platform 'Inspired By'

The brand film follows the ‘ASOS eye’ as it hunts for inspiration in various unexpected locations; a yearbook found at a carboot sale, a funfair carousel, a dinner party chandelier and a set of overalls in an abandoned warehouse. Each of them serves as the inspiration for real fashion available to purchase on ASOS.

The film is supported by OOH content, shot by Kintzing photographer Jeff Hahn, which captures the notion behind ‘Inspired By’- that fashion inspiration comes from everywhere, allowing passers-by to acknowledge the creative process behind ASOS’s fashion curation.

Social films, directed and shot by Mana Kimura-Anderson, on TikTok and Instagram, focus on each of the four trends, exploring moments of inspiration and the fashion that this reflects.

‘Inspired By’ kicked off with a launch event from Earnies and 1901 earlier this month. The evening offered an immersive live shoot experience with celebrity photographer Ciesay-San and performances from praised musicians Mahalia and Omar+.

An upcoming live event will allow the public to immerse themselves in the concept behind ‘Inspired By’ as ASOS brings to life one of the four trends featured in the AW24 collection.



‘Inspired By’ is ASOS’s first major brand platform and the first work from The Or for ASOS since it won the account in July of this year.

Dan Elton, EVP customer at ASOS, commented, “We believe that fashion inspiration can be found everywhere and, as a destination for style, it shapes everything we do. From TV and our roots as ‘As Seen on Screen’ to the streets to social media, we've always translated culture into accessible styles and trends. We’re here to inspire our customers by continually exploring and bringing them the freshest, most relevant products.”

Charlene Chandrasekaran, creative partner at The Or said “It’s been a joy to work alongside such an iconic British brand like ASOS. When you get under the hand-embroidered jacket of the brand, you really see the constant desire to seek out new and untapped inspiration running through its DNA. We want to inspire people to see originality everywhere, just like ASOS does - uninhibited by time or place, and help establish the brand as the ultimate curator of fashion.”

