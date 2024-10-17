Paul Kalkbrenner’s ‘Kablemann’ Unravels the Search for Human Connection
The electronic musician collaborates with Mother Berlin on the 12-minute music short film that explores themes of connection and isolation
17 October 2024
Electronic musician Paul Kalkbrenner presents "Kablemann," a 12-minute music short film created to accompany his upcoming two-track EP. This project, developed in collaboration with creative agency Mother Berlin, Smuggler and Berlin-based film production company Zauberberg, offers a visually rich exploration of connection and isolation, seamlessly blending music with cinematic storytelling.
Part one is the emotional story arc of an outsider. Kabelmann searches for human connection, hindered by a mysterious energy flowing through his cables. Small flashes of the artist himself hint at the source behind Kabelmann's energy. The rhythm of Kalkbrenner's song pushes the story forward. Most encounters on Kabelmann's journey evoke rejection, aggression, and fear – except one with a mysterious woman in a diner, opening a hopeful path for our hero.
A short interlude where the artist appears again leads into the second part of the music short film. This chapter catapults viewers into a dreamlike afterlife juxtaposed with a violent showdown, leaving Kabelmann's fate ambiguous. The second song by Kalkbrenner serves as the perfect stage for the contrast between the story layers with its optimistic spirit.
Paul Kalkbrenner, who appears throughout the film as an enigmatic energy source, stated: "Collaborating with Mother Berlin again has been an incredible experience. 'Kabelmann' represents a fusion of my music with visual storytelling in a way I've never explored before."
Inspired by Mother Berlin's film concept and title "Kabelmann" (literally meaning ‘cable man’ in German) Kalkbrenner renamed his two featured songs to "Kabelmann 1" and "Kabelmann 2", originally bearing different titles.
Stefan Witteman, creative director of Mother Berlin, said: "This project was a dream brief. The idea of this character, Kabelmann, was truly inspired by the artist's analogue ways of working. Bringing Kabelmann to life, from the story arc to all visual aspects, was a truly collaborative effort."
Internationally acclaimed director Björn Rühmann helmed the project, which was shot on location in Manchester and Berlin. The production embraced an analogue aesthetic, capturing all footage on Kodak 16mm film. Practical effects dominate the visual landscape, including a costume featuring 20-meter cables trailing the protagonist. Smuggler London and Berlin-based film production Zauberberg produce the film.
Alexander Nowak, CCO and partner of Mother Berlin, commented: "This project showcases Mother's love for storytelling and that we, as a creative company, want to express our appreciation to all cultural fields."
Björn Rühmann, the film's director, added: "The process of finding our Kabelmann's destiny took forever – in a great way. We loved exploring all the ways for this character to become the perfect blend of an alter ego of the artist – and a unique, otherworldly hero that captivates the audience. To create the most cinematic vision, we worked with fantastic people such as Kevin Howarth (Actor, Kabelmann) and Krzysztof Trojnar (DP, known for his work on Baby Reindeer), just to name a few."
This project marks the second collaboration between Paul Kalkbrenner and Mother Berlin on a music video project, the agency also created the artwork for the songs – featured on all streaming platforms.
Credits
Directed by … … Björn Rühmann
Written by … … Mother Berlin and Björn Rühmann
Starring … … Kevin Howarth, Maja Bloom, Paul Kalkbrenner
Director of Photography … … Krzysztof Trojnar
Producer … … Sidney Arthur
Editor … … Gaia Borretti
Costume Designer … … Ellie Walker
Production Designer … … Max Randall
Casting Director … … Ali Fearnley
Director’s Assistant … … Kerstin Rühmann
Artist, Writer & Composer … … Paul Kalkbrenner
Label … … PK Musik
Artist Management … … Marcus Ruschmeyer
A Mother Production …
Chief Creative Officer … … Alexander Nowak
Creative Director … … Stefan Wittemann
Production Director … … Felix Eichhorn
Creatives … … Maria Rojo, Brooke Cheney
Artwork and Design … … Nicolas Bernklau
A SMUGGLER Production …
Producer… … Sidney Arthur
Executive Producer … … Joel Spencer
Managing Director … … Fergus Brown
Managing Director … … Lucy Kelly
Executive Producer … … Patrick Milling-Smith
Executive Producer … … Brian Carmody
A Zauberberg Production …
Executive Producer … … Andrea Roman-Perse
Executive Producer … … Frank Siegl
Producer … … Vitor Bunkenburg
Starring …
Creative Agency … … Mother Berlin
Production Company … … Smuggler
Production Company … … Zauberberg Productions
Service Production Company … … Antfarm Film Services
Edit House … … Trim Editing
Color House … … Harbor
VFX Studio … … RGB alpha
Sound Design … … Soundtree
Design … … Bureau Bernklau
Score …
'Kabelmann 1' … … Paul Kalkbrenner
'Kabelmann 2' … … Paul Kalkbrenner
‘Beautiful Dreamer’ … … Luis Almau, Chanele McGuinness