Paul Kalkbrenner’s ‘Kablemann’ Unravels the Search for Human Connection

Paul Kalkbrenner, who appears throughout the film as an enigmatic energy source, stated: "Collaborating with Mother Berlin again has been an incredible experience. 'Kabelmann' represents a fusion of my music with visual storytelling in a way I've never explored before."

Inspired by Mother Berlin's film concept and title "Kabelmann" (literally meaning ‘cable man’ in German) Kalkbrenner renamed his two featured songs to "Kabelmann 1" and "Kabelmann 2", originally bearing different titles.

Stefan Witteman, creative director of Mother Berlin, said: "This project was a dream brief. The idea of this character, Kabelmann, was truly inspired by the artist's analogue ways of working. Bringing Kabelmann to life, from the story arc to all visual aspects, was a truly collaborative effort."

Internationally acclaimed director Björn Rühmann helmed the project, which was shot on location in Manchester and Berlin. The production embraced an analogue aesthetic, capturing all footage on Kodak 16mm film. Practical effects dominate the visual landscape, including a costume featuring 20-meter cables trailing the protagonist. Smuggler London and Berlin-based film production Zauberberg produce the film.

Alexander Nowak, CCO and partner of Mother Berlin, commented: "This project showcases Mother's love for storytelling and that we, as a creative company, want to express our appreciation to all cultural fields."

Björn Rühmann, the film's director, added: "The process of finding our Kabelmann's destiny took forever – in a great way. We loved exploring all the ways for this character to become the perfect blend of an alter ego of the artist – and a unique, otherworldly hero that captivates the audience. To create the most cinematic vision, we worked with fantastic people such as Kevin Howarth (Actor, Kabelmann) and Krzysztof Trojnar (DP, known for his work on Baby Reindeer), just to name a few."

This project marks the second collaboration between Paul Kalkbrenner and Mother Berlin on a music video project, the agency also created the artwork for the songs – featured on all streaming platforms.

