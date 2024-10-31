Decathlon Urges Customers To Give Sporting Goods A Second Life

Sports retailer Decathlon has launched a new global campaign created by AMV BBDO to promote its BuyBack service. Recently extended to all sports equipment, this initiative allows customers to return unwanted items in exchange for a voucher or cash back toward their next purchase.

To access the scheme, customers complete a quick online assessment to register their return before dropping off the item at any Decathlon store nationwide, where they can receive a voucher worth up to 40 per cent of the item’s value, and in some markets cash on the spot. Through the BuyBack service, customers can also have sports gear repaired in-store, using genuine parts from the retailer’s extensive inventory of over 5,000 spare parts. Decathlon then refurbishes and resells the product to give it a second life.

The BuyBack service is part of Decathlon’s sustainability push toward a circular economy across all its products and follows the launch of its rental initiative last year.

The “Dreamin” campaign is an ode to forgotten sports equipment gathering dust in homes everywhere. The campaign film features a hiking bag, bikes, skis, and a paddleboard with human-like faces expressing sadness at being left unused. The endline invites people to “give forgotten gear the life it dreams of” with Decathlon’s BuyBack service.