Freemans Rolls Out Festive Cheer with Sophie Ellis-Bextor in Early Christmas Ad

Loren Cook, creative director, MullenLowe said “Our aim was to deliver a campaign that showcases Freemans as the destination for stylish, curated, and thoughtful gifts this festive season. This is our second campaign with the formidable Sophie Ellis-Bextor and I think anyone would be incredibly thrilled if she turned up on the doorstep with your perfect gift.”

The above the line activity will be supported across Freemans owned channels as well as broadcast and subscription video on demand and amplified further with as YouTube, Social & other digital channels and PR.

Freemans chose to launch the ad in October after research showed 36 per cent of consumers have already begun their Christmas shopping by October, with a further 23 per cent beginning in early November.

Richard Cristofoli, chief customer officer, Freemans said: “Tis the season to start Christmas shopping. The two-month Christmas countdown is on and most consumers are starting early to spread the cost of the festive season. By launching now, we have two pay days to go until the big day and we're offering more help and advice than ever before via our Style Squad, making it easier for customers to nail the perfect gift and manage their festive finances.”

The ad uses Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s ‘Freedom of the Night’ track, which the star performed on the Strictly results show recently.

Other stand-out moments include Sophie’s silver glitter-painted eye make-up, which is set to become the look style of the season, plus the quick-fire outfit changes between deliveries for all five of the ‘extra special’ delivery team.

The campaign’s tagline is ‘exclusively online’, reflecting Freemans' shift from catalogue to online pureplay.

Key audiences include stylish women over 40 aiming to both look their best throughout the festive season, plus busy households who prefer the convenience of buying gifts online for friends and family.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and I hope we’ve packed that special feeling into these 30 seconds. The festive season is about spreading cheer, giving to others, celebrating our families and friendships and yes, treating ourselves too. I had so much fun making the ad with Freemans and I hope it puts everyone in the Christmas spirit a little earlier this year.”

Richard Cristofoli, added: “Everyone is extra busy at Christmas, so our new ad shows shopping early can take the pressure off - and you can get the perfect presents delivered straight to your door from Freemans. While we can’t promise Sophie will deliver them, we can promise you’ll find the right gifts at the right price when you shop with us.”

Mullen Lowe's creative team developed the new concept with Freemans in house team and Talent Republic who brokered Sophie's involvement. Media strategy and outputs were developed by the7stars.