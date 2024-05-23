From Catalogue to Clicks: Freemans' Journey into the Digital Age with MullenLowe UK

How did you move from catalogue to digital?

Richard Cristofoli: Freemans Grattan Holdings (FGH) is a network of various brands. The business has a history of delivering growth by adding smaller niche catalogue brands to its portfolio over time. When I joined in June 2020, we were operating 11 retail brands. But it became very obvious very quickly that this model wasn't really fit for the digital age. So, we took some time to assess which brands had the most potential and where to focus our energy and efforts. In a digital world, transparency is key, and bidding against each other with a common product pool was chaotic.

The world was in a disruption and we decided to relaunch Freemans because it had the best customer awareness among our brands. Despite challenges then and now, it was one of only two consistently profitable brands. Its customer base, particularly Freemans' credit customers, was five times as valuable as the average FGH shopper, showing strong loyalty and frequency.

We moved quickly, relaunching the brand in September after developing a strategy. Though we weren't fully prepared for an agency partnership, we knew we needed clarity on our identity and to adapt to the disrupted world. Since then, we've tripled the customer base and more than doubled Freemans' size.

So we decided to reassess our brand's direction and seek a creative partnership. While our in-house team had been fantastic, we felt it was time for the next step. These discussions began a year ago, setting the stage for our next chapter.

Nicky Bullard: I remember our first chemistry meeting and that pitch process. I was the only one not in the room because I had Covid. I listened to the brief and heard how the brand had moved quickly to a new space, yet perception hadn't caught up. It took me back to my childhood when my parents had little money. My only access to anything stylish was through the Freemans catalogue, which my mum's friend used to run for all the mums. I remember the excitement when the clothes arrived. I got a Burberry Mac, though it wasn't Burberry. And I wore that Mac for about three years until the arms were halfway up mine, and my mum was probably still paying for it. But the joy she got from giving us access to fashion was significant.

This brand democratized fashion, which was important then and remains important today. We need to make people realize that. It's a brilliant challenge.

How do you balance attracting a new, younger audience while maintaining the loyalty of your existing customers?

Cristofoli: Having moved quickly to relaunch Freemans as a vibrant digital department store, we took customers on that journey with us. Just before creating the brief, about a year ago, we spent a lot of time doing two things. First, we conducted a significant piece of quantitative market segmentation, focusing on attitudes rather than age or demographics, as attitudes fundamentally drive choice in our categories of fashion, beauty, and home.

Second, we talked to customers from these segments, including potential customers and our existing customer base. What was encouraging was even our existing customers expressed a desire for us to be bolder, braver, and more modern. While we've made significant strides in modernization over the past three years, we still have room to grow as we're not only benchmarked against our past selves but also against our competition. This feedback gave us permission, so to speak, to push boundaries further.

I firmly believe that part of our job in transitioning brands is to give existing loyalists a sense of pride, almost as if they were ahead of the curve all along. It's about fostering a feeling of "I told you so" when they introduce their friends to the brand. Working in partnership with MullenLowe, we've begun unlocking this potential, although it's just the beginning of our journey. Over the past six months, the public has started to see glimpses of our progress.

Bullard: At the beginning of the pitch, we were thrilled by the extensive work already done on segmentation. We utilized our proprietary tool to analyze that segmentation, examining how those audiences interacted with the category, their propensity to buy, and their shopping behaviours.

Our goal was to lower the target age slightly, bringing it down to the mid-40s from where it was previously indexing higher. We identified and enhanced two distinct segments: 'Style Maximizers' and 'Statement Makers'. These are women who find joy in shopping and are highly stylish, seeking recognition for their style in both their wardrobe and home decor. This discovery was crucial and led us into the creative platform.

What strategies were employed in developing Freemans creative platform?

Bullard: In the briefing, one of our main goals was for viewers to see Freemans with fresh eyes. Throughout the pitch process, we explored several ideas, but "Made You Look" stood out. It not only resonated with our vision but also with the brand's essence of wanting to be memorable to everyone.

We aimed to prove this by showcasing the products in the best light possible. The visual and tone of voice guidelines were developed simultaneously, ensuring consistency and evolution. We started with accessibility, refining the colour palette for maximum impact without sacrificing creativity. Every product presentation was designed to catch the eye and evoke excitement, whether it was fashion or air fryers. Sound was also a priority, with digital sounds enhancing the overall experience.