Boots UK's OOH Campaign Makes Further Room For Beauty
With VML, the campaign showcases Boots UK's wide range of available products across Central London
30 October 2024
Since launching a beauty expansion earlier this year, Boots UK is again making more room for beauty with its new OOH campaign with VML in collaboration with The Pharm.
The campaign is brought to life across Central London in an immersive-style, showcasing eye-catching 3D beauty products; Westfields White City includes a physical spraying perfume bottle; London Waterloo showcases multiple 3D billboards around the main station and tunnel into Southbank; and Oxford Circus Station sees a takeover of one of their underground platforms.
The campaign reinforces Boots UK’s strategy to ‘Make More Room for Beauty' and further highlight the ever-expanding range of beauty brands available at Boots.
Earlier this year, Pete Markey, chief marketing officer for Boots told Creative Salon about his strategy to advertise around the brand's 175th anniversary, having developed a focus with VML that would make consumers thing: “Wow Boots. It’s the Boots I need today.”