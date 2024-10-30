Boots UK's OOH Campaign Makes Further Room For Beauty

Since launching a beauty expansion earlier this year, Boots UK is again making more room for beauty with its new OOH campaign with VML in collaboration with The Pharm.

The campaign is brought to life across Central London in an immersive-style, showcasing eye-catching 3D beauty products; Westfields White City includes a physical spraying perfume bottle; London Waterloo showcases multiple 3D billboards around the main station and tunnel into Southbank; and Oxford Circus Station sees a takeover of one of their underground platforms.