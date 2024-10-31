IKEA And Its Mattresses Want You To Sleep, Distraction Free

We live in a time when online streaming platforms see sleep as their biggest competitor. Sleep is a basic human need, but in the attention economy, where you can cash in by dominating eyeballs, everything is engineered to keep you awake.

IKEA mattresses are ENGINEERED to keep you asleep… The world doesn’t want you to sleep, but IKEA mattresses do.

In a series of films, creative agency Mother turned IKEA mattresses into sentient wrecking balls designed to take out as many distractions as possible, so people can focus on getting to bed on a comfy mattress instead of staying awake absorbing needless brain rot.

Dancing influencers, thirst traps and hustle bros are taken out in films designed to trick you into getting hooked before wiping away the distraction. When the world is trying to keep you awake, you can be sure there will be an IKEA mattress somewhere fighting hard to help you sleep.