Betfair's Brett Flair Makes A Dancing Return
The campaign with creative agency Pablo sees the character, along with some new friends, promote its new slot games
24 October 2024
Betfair Casino, part of the world’s biggest entertainment company, Flutter, has today launched with their creative agency, Pablo, a new campaign seeing the return of their ‘Brett Flair’ character, but this time with some new companions.
The new campaign, created by Pablo, builds on the success of the original Brett Flair campaign which launched in 2022, evolving this creative platform to new heights. It celebrates Betfair Casino as the ultimate ‘home of new games’, reminding players that exciting new slot games are released every week.
The campaign is born out of the insight that 70% of UK online casino revenue is driven by slot games, more than table games or live casino. Betfair found that almost a third of their overall player volume was driven by games launched in the same year, and given their Casino launches new games every week, this gave the brand a point of difference to demonstrate their credibility in a noisy marketplace lacking differentiation.
In true Casino fashion, the brand is back with a bang for the next instalment of their larger than life character ‘Brett Flair’, everyone’s favourite market stall holder, taking him to the next level of fame. But this time, Brett Flair is not coming back alone. He's bringing an entire band with him, each member representing Betfair's latest and best games dropping every week.
Introducing ‘Brett & The New Slots’. Brett is joined by a Greek God, Fisherman, Cowboy and Miner, reminding players that with such a wide range of new games available weekly at Betfair Casino there’s something for everybody to enjoy.
Continuing the theme of catchy 90’s band nostalgia, the campaign sticks with parodying classic boy band hits, but moves on from the Backstreet Boys, ‘I Want It That Way’ to ‘Everybody’ to create a new jingle worthy of earworm status.
Staying true to his origins, Brett remains front and centre to the action with him and his band filming their latest music video in a market stall setting. ‘Brett & The New Slots’ play on the very best of 90’s music video style tropes, delighting us with synchronised choreography, home-made fan signs and elevated production, music and lyrics.
Brett Flair’s debut appearance was in 2022 following a new set of regulations from the Committee for Advertising Practice (CAP) coming into force. These changes led to Brett’s creation to ensure compliance in the new world of gaming. This latest campaign continues to build on Pablo and Betfair’s four year relationship, which is well versed in balancing compliance and driving stand-out in what is a very cluttered and noisy competitor landscape. In this campaign, 'Brett & The New Slots’ bring a sense of nostalgia and fun, frivolous, entertainment into the world of gaming.
The two 30” TVC spots cover Brand and Safer Gambling messages. They were directed by Louis Bhose through Agile Films, creating the yellow market stall inspired music video with sound specialists Birdbrain bringing Brett’s version of ‘Everybody’ to life.
The TTL campaign goes live 24 October 2024, premiering ‘Brett & The New Slots’ across TV, VOD, OOH, social and digital.
Lisa Marquis, head of gaming brand & propositions, Betfair said “The first Brett Flair campaign and its nostalgic theme was a hit with our casino audience, offering the standout and memorability we needed in a highly competitive market. Pablo has delivered in spades with this second campaign, which builds on the strengths of the original while delivering our core message about new games. The campaign is highly entertaining and aligns with our customers' desire for fun, whilst also landing a message about responsible play through the introduction of our Gaming Time Check tool, ensuring players can enjoy themselves in a safe and balanced way.”
Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said: “This campaign supports our long-standing relationship with Betfair, having recently launched a one shot trick ad for the Sportsbook and Exchange side of the business earlier this year. This execution is our second outing with the incredibly effective ‘Brett Flair’ character. It was time to turn the knob up to max in every way, so we’ve gone slicker, bigger, louder and prouder than ever before. We managed to secure another Backstreet Boys banger as the base of our new musical outing too so it’s 90’s fun from start to finish.”
