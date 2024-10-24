Betfair's Brett Flair Makes A Dancing Return

Staying true to his origins, Brett remains front and centre to the action with him and his band filming their latest music video in a market stall setting. ‘Brett & The New Slots’ play on the very best of 90’s music video style tropes, delighting us with synchronised choreography, home-made fan signs and elevated production, music and lyrics.

Brett Flair’s debut appearance was in 2022 following a new set of regulations from the Committee for Advertising Practice (CAP) coming into force. These changes led to Brett’s creation to ensure compliance in the new world of gaming. This latest campaign continues to build on Pablo and Betfair’s four year relationship, which is well versed in balancing compliance and driving stand-out in what is a very cluttered and noisy competitor landscape. In this campaign, 'Brett & The New Slots’ bring a sense of nostalgia and fun, frivolous, entertainment into the world of gaming.

The two 30” TVC spots cover Brand and Safer Gambling messages. They were directed by Louis Bhose through Agile Films, creating the yellow market stall inspired music video with sound specialists Birdbrain bringing Brett’s version of ‘Everybody’ to life.

The TTL campaign goes live 24 October 2024, premiering ‘Brett & The New Slots’ across TV, VOD, OOH, social and digital.

Lisa Marquis, head of gaming brand & propositions, Betfair said “The first Brett Flair campaign and its nostalgic theme was a hit with our casino audience, offering the standout and memorability we needed in a highly competitive market. Pablo has delivered in spades with this second campaign, which builds on the strengths of the original while delivering our core message about new games. The campaign is highly entertaining and aligns with our customers' desire for fun, whilst also landing a message about responsible play through the introduction of our Gaming Time Check tool, ensuring players can enjoy themselves in a safe and balanced way.”

Tim Snape, ECD at Pablo said: “This campaign supports our long-standing relationship with Betfair, having recently launched a one shot trick ad for the Sportsbook and Exchange side of the business earlier this year. This execution is our second outing with the incredibly effective ‘Brett Flair’ character. It was time to turn the knob up to max in every way, so we’ve gone slicker, bigger, louder and prouder than ever before. We managed to secure another Backstreet Boys banger as the base of our new musical outing too so it’s 90’s fun from start to finish.”

