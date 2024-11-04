Humanising HMRC: How Pablo And Unlimited Group Developed "You're On It"

There are few examples of public sector campaigns that choose to take humour as the route to solve a problem. However, Pablo has become the go-to agency when it comes to delivering genuinely funny creative for it clients – see Giffgaff, Dr Pepper and Wilkinson’s Sword for recent examples.

Tim Snape, the agency’s executive creative director, reveals that there were several solutions devised to the brief, which he describes as holding “quite a few golden opportunities” to shift the perception of HMRC towards being an organisation with more humanity than people think. One creative idea would even have included a song, but that didn’t make the final cut.

“We needed to do something with that level of standout,” Snape states. “We know we do everything important on an app, but thus far people haven't gravitated to doing this on an app. We thought that was really interesting. But then when we started to push into it again, we landed on that notion of the human benefit, that feeling of being in control, and then we started to bring that into a character, and play with stories and ways of dramatising that.”

Knight underlines the need for the agency to deliver a memorable campaign despite the odds that does not waste tax payer’s money and drives some form of action including humanising the HMRC ‘brand’, a mission everyone involved knew was vital towards achieving success.

“We knew that humour could be a great way to bring some personality and a human, more modern face to HMRC,” she continues.

That humanity was necessary, adds Martin, as the team recognised that by becoming a more digital organisation and attempting to change people’s habits of phoning directly for help, it could slide backward from that ambition instead.

And to ensure the desired younger audience is reached through the media strategy, Pablo and Unlimited have identified and recruited relevant influencers while thinking about specific points in people's lives when tax is important.

The influencer campaign, created by TMW Tomorrow, includes @bricks.and.disorder, @elent_finance, and @cazza_time.

“We're thinking about child benefits - you have to claim it for the first time, and then you have to manage it for the rest of your life. A mum or a dad as an influencer is a great solution there. But then thinking about younger people going to university talking about claiming student finance - we're very lucky that everyone has to do tax, so there's always an influencer,” says Bescoby.

The ‘You’re On It” Impact

Meanwhile, the accompanying creative would aim to manifest HMRC as the element of control in a world of chaos, featuring unusual moments such as a talking pizza and a yeti rampaging through the pizza shop that aimed to make viewers stop and take note.

“That leaves a sense of chaos as a palette to play with. So almost the more random things were, the better,” explains Snape.

Knight also highlights the double meaning of “You’re On It” as offering a sense of both control but also references being online and on the app too and it is a phrase that Snape feels will be “sticky” in people’s minds as well as being a motivator. The potential for the campaign slogan is to become an overarching message delivered by HMRC campaigns for years to come.

“As we move towards more aspects of the tax system being online and being able to be done through the app, we might need this campaign umbrella, this tagline, to use across other campaigns. So who knows? In the future, you might see a self-assessment ad that says ‘You're on it’,” teases Bescoby.