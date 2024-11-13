Meet The Pablo Creative Council

It's undoubtedly a heavyweight team, composed of eight leaders that any agency would love to have running its creative department. So how did it come about and how does it work in practice? We spoke with Watts, Norris, Shaughnessy, Daltrey, Bovill and the agency's founder Gareth Mercer to discover how it's paying off.

Creative Salon: So, tell us about why you created a creative council.

Gareth Mercer; All agencies say they’re different, but often, they’re led by a small group of people at the top—usually three—which can become a bottleneck. We wanted to avoid that. The idea behind the council is to prevent those bottlenecks. We have two people in each key position, so we can land the plane while taking off, metaphorically speaking. We appear to move quickly, but without burning people out.

Our goal with the Creative Council is to offer our clients senior talent that's truly invested in their business. We don’t want to be managing lots of junior teams to create great work. Think of it like a star striker in football; it doesn't make sense to pull them off the field and have them manage the youth team. We want senior people to continue crafting the work.

It’s hard to keep growing with a team like this because of the level of talent they bring. But their drive to go further is incredible. The council helps us focus on delivering great work, without being pulled in too many directions.

Creative Salon: In traditional creative departments, you often have one person at the top who gets most of the attention. But it sounds like you have a more democratic setup with multiple “superstars.” How do you manage that? Are egos a problem?

Dan Watts: Not at all. We always say this is an agency of one. Everyone's responsible for the work, just in different ways. The vision is clear, and everyone contributes to it. We’ve got some of the best people in the industry—people who had considered leaving but stayed because they wanted to make things simple, fun, and collaborative again. The absence of egos is crucial, and it just wouldn’t work if there were any.

Victoria Daltrey: That’s the best part. We’re all friends, and I mean that genuinely, not in a cheesy way. There’s a shared respect among all of us. We know what we’re doing, and we each have our own strengths, which we share to improve the work. There’s nothing better than seeing a great idea come to life, and that collaborative process benefits the individual and the agency as a whole.

Dan Watts: We also talk a lot about tone. Often, in agencies, you can tell an ad comes from a specific shop because of a particular "superstar" style. Here, though, we have a variety of creative brains. Dan and Ray’s tone is very different from Chris and John’s, mine, or Vicky’s. That variety ensures our work doesn’t feel one-note, and it better reflects the client’s needs.

Gareth Mercer: What I’ve learned from Dan is that we’ve got a creative leader who pushes everyone forward from behind the scenes, rather than leading from the front. That’s been a massive benefit. It’s more like a writer’s room in the U.S., where people build on each other’s ideas, constantly improving. It’s a positive environment, full of collaboration.

Ray Shaughnessy: Another advantage of this devolved power is that it eliminates the fear that sometimes comes with creative reviews. It’s not a big, intimidating meeting with the ECD. Instead, we’re constantly exchanging ideas—whether it's through WhatsApp or informal chats. It’s a fluid process. And the best part, selfishly, is that I get to sit with people whose work I’ve admired for years. I’ve learned so much just by collaborating with them.

Dan Watts: It takes time to get to know each other, but once you do, you start seeing that real collaboration emerge. We’ve become friends, and that makes it easier to be honest about ideas and criticism.

Gareth Mercer: We’ve also made an effort to remove pressure. You can’t create great work under constant pressure. The economy is always shifting, and marketing departments change constantly. In a high-pressure environment, it’s hard to be fresh and innovative. That’s why we’re so focused on removing unnecessary pressure from our teams.