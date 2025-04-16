P&O Cruises Brings The Norwejian Fjords To Town

This powerful and disruptive activation will further amplify the reach of P&O Cruises ‘Holiday Like Never Before' brand platform, developed by Pablo and now in its second year, which aims to provoke holidaymakers to expect more from their time away, showing how a P&O Cruises holiday does exactly that.

P&O Cruises Vice president of sales, marketing and brand Robert Scott explained: “People are always looking for something new - and that starts with experience. By bringing the magic of the Norwegian fjords to the heart of London, we’re giving people a taste of just one of the awe-inspiring destinations they can explore with P&O Cruises. The support and expertise we’ve received by working with Wavemaker UK and Pablo has enabled us to bring this feeling to life - disrupting the day-to-day lives of passers-by and encouraging them to reconsider what a cruise holiday can offer." Tim Snape, Pablo London Executive Creative Director said, “This idea is intended to give people a 'like never before' poster experience, immersing passers-by in as much of the fjords as possible, reflecting the reality of cruising in the fjords where you are smack bang in the middle of a non-stop 360-degree display of the best possible view of the incredible landscape.”

Jennifer Manning, Wavemaker UK Managing Partner added: “We’re inviting travellers to see holidays in a new light with a stunning OOH activation that brings the Norwegian fjords into the public’s everyday, creating a surprising ‘Holiday Like Never Before’ experience. Working closely with Pablo, we made its vision a reality in an impactful way, using special-build OOH to capture the attention of holidaymakers who might not have considered a cruise before. We’re looking forward to seeing how the public responds.”

Wavemaker UK was responsible for the planning and buying for the campaign.