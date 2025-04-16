P&O Cruises Brings The Norwejian Fjords To Town
The holiday firm has created an immersive experience near London's Westminster Bridge
16 April 2025
The Norwegian fjords - one of the planet’s most spectacular natural wonders - has views like nowhere else in the world, and the best way to get to the centre of the action and experience them up-close is on a P&O Cruises holiday. P&O Cruises creates magical experiences and takes more British holidaymakers out of the UK than any other cruise line.
Running until 27th April 2025 at London’s Westminster Bridge, commuters and passers-by will be able to transport themselves to the heart of the fjords through a custom-built immersive OOH experience. Created by Wavemaker UK and Pablo, and overseen by Group M OOH, the special build activation uses a combination of three large format sites to create an overall panoramic image, replicating the views seen by cruisers onboard a P&O Cruises ship. The experience has been designed to showcase the beautiful, lush, dramatic vistas of the Norwegian fjords against the contrasting backdrop of the London skyline to ensure the dramatic landscape truly stands out and helps avid travellers get a taste of what they could experience on board a P&O Cruises holiday.
The site has also been amplified with a live activation, including a dedicated viewing point - replicating the view from a P&O Cruises ship. Brand ambassadors will invite passers-by to take in the crystal-clear waters and towering cliffs which feature across various static formats spread across the site - from strategically placed posters, lamp post boards, and even brand ambassadors who will be ‘wearing’ their own piece of the Fjords - creating an unmissable moment in the heart of the city.
This powerful and disruptive activation will further amplify the reach of P&O Cruises ‘Holiday Like Never Before' brand platform, developed by Pablo and now in its second year, which aims to provoke holidaymakers to expect more from their time away, showing how a P&O Cruises holiday does exactly that.
P&O Cruises Vice president of sales, marketing and brand Robert Scott explained: “People are always looking for something new - and that starts with experience. By bringing the magic of the Norwegian fjords to the heart of London, we’re giving people a taste of just one of the awe-inspiring destinations they can explore with P&O Cruises. The support and expertise we’ve received by working with Wavemaker UK and Pablo has enabled us to bring this feeling to life - disrupting the day-to-day lives of passers-by and encouraging them to reconsider what a cruise holiday can offer." Tim Snape, Pablo London Executive Creative Director said, “This idea is intended to give people a 'like never before' poster experience, immersing passers-by in as much of the fjords as possible, reflecting the reality of cruising in the fjords where you are smack bang in the middle of a non-stop 360-degree display of the best possible view of the incredible landscape.”
Jennifer Manning, Wavemaker UK Managing Partner added: “We’re inviting travellers to see holidays in a new light with a stunning OOH activation that brings the Norwegian fjords into the public’s everyday, creating a surprising ‘Holiday Like Never Before’ experience. Working closely with Pablo, we made its vision a reality in an impactful way, using special-build OOH to capture the attention of holidaymakers who might not have considered a cruise before. We’re looking forward to seeing how the public responds.”
Wavemaker UK was responsible for the planning and buying for the campaign.
