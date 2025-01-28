'Ditch the cow': Gordon Ramsay's new F-word is Flora

Is Flora good for baking? “Of course it is, look at this f***ing cake” says Gordon Ramsay.

Flora is kicking off 2025 with an unmissable new chapter of its Skip The Cow campaign, this time featuring world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.

Having established already that passing plants through a cow to make delicious tasting butter is... a bit weird.... Flora now wants people to know that it’s great for cooking & baking too. The latest campaign uses the most famous chef on the planet to demonstrate just how brilliant Flora is to do just that. And if Gordon Ramsay doesn’t need to use cow butter (which is made with stuff that’s been through a cow...), then why on earth would you?

Created by Pablo, the campaign launches on January 27th , launching first in the Netherlands & the UK. The media planning is managed by UM followed by a global roll-out in partnership with TAG. The campaign continues to challenge the perceived normality of dairy, asking consumers to rethink their choices & consider using Flora in the kitchen instead of cow butter.

The hero TV & social ads feature Gordon Ramsay astride his bovine co-star, Susan, where he informs us – in no uncertain terms – that flora is great for baking, and if we needed any more proof, we should just “look at this f***ing cake”.

The campaign will roll out globally from January 2025 on TV, supported by high-impact OOH, digital, and press, ensuring that its humorous, thought-provoking message continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.

Set within Flora’s distinctive grey brand world, the film pairs Ramsay’s bold personality with Flora’s equally bold message: you don’t need cow butter to enjoy rich, creamy food. The campaign seeks to inspire food lovers worldwide to embrace plant-based alternatives.