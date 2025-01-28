'Ditch the cow': Gordon Ramsay's new F-word is Flora
The sweary chef ditches his previous criticism of veganism to embrace Flora butter in Pablo's latest for the brand
28 January 2025
Is Flora good for baking? “Of course it is, look at this f***ing cake” says Gordon Ramsay.
Flora is kicking off 2025 with an unmissable new chapter of its Skip The Cow campaign, this time featuring world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay.
Having established already that passing plants through a cow to make delicious tasting butter is... a bit weird.... Flora now wants people to know that it’s great for cooking & baking too. The latest campaign uses the most famous chef on the planet to demonstrate just how brilliant Flora is to do just that. And if Gordon Ramsay doesn’t need to use cow butter (which is made with stuff that’s been through a cow...), then why on earth would you?
Created by Pablo, the campaign launches on January 27th , launching first in the Netherlands & the UK. The media planning is managed by UM followed by a global roll-out in partnership with TAG. The campaign continues to challenge the perceived normality of dairy, asking consumers to rethink their choices & consider using Flora in the kitchen instead of cow butter.
The hero TV & social ads feature Gordon Ramsay astride his bovine co-star, Susan, where he informs us – in no uncertain terms – that flora is great for baking, and if we needed any more proof, we should just “look at this f***ing cake”.
The campaign will roll out globally from January 2025 on TV, supported by high-impact OOH, digital, and press, ensuring that its humorous, thought-provoking message continues to resonate with audiences worldwide.
Set within Flora’s distinctive grey brand world, the film pairs Ramsay’s bold personality with Flora’s equally bold message: you don’t need cow butter to enjoy rich, creamy food. The campaign seeks to inspire food lovers worldwide to embrace plant-based alternatives.
Jorn Socquet, CMO at Flora Food Group, said: “I couldn’t be prouder to announce our new 'skip the cow' campaign featuring the iconic Gordon Ramsay. This campaign represents a bold step forward in showcasing the incredible versatility and taste of Flora for cooking and baking. Gordon’s passion for exceptional food aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and offering sustainable, plant-forward alternatives that don't compromise on flavour or performance. And if Gordon Ramsay thinks it’s good, who the f%$k are we to disagree? Sorry. It seems we’ve spent too much time with the great chef."
Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo, said: “For me, baking and swearing go hand in hand. Particularly when my kids are involved. Happily with Flora, the results are always worth it . All the great taste of butter but without the weird going through a cow part. It's been a great dollop of fun to work with the Flora team and Gordon Ramsay, to show how cooking with Flora is yet another excellent way to Skip The Cow.”
The AV assets were directed by Aaron Stoller of Biscuit, and Susan the cow was brought beautifully to life with CG by Untold. Ben Ashenden returns as the VO artist in the UK to provoke the famous chef into irritated outbursts. The original score was composed & arranged by Chris Hill & Paul Clarvis through Leland Music Limited, bringing a jazzy, optimistic vibe to clash with Gordon’s no-nonsense personality.
Flora’s Skip The Cow campaign garnered accolades in 2023, including an APG Gold Award for Creative Strategy and a PETA Vegan Foods Award & picking up a Cannes Lion for Creative Strategy. The 2024 campaign builds on this momentum, expanding its reach with a multi-channel media strategy featuring witty, punchy messaging tailored to resonate globally.
Stay tuned to see Gordon Ramsay redefine cooking & baking with Flora in the boldest way yet!
Credits
Pablo credits
Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts
Creative Directors: Charlie Gee & David Shirley
Planning Director: Joan Devereux
CEO: Gareth Mercer
Client Services Partner: Pete Moulton
Business Director: Jamie Isaac-Richards
Senior Account Manager: Amie Goldstein
Producers: Karen Whitehouse & Sally Lipsius
Project Director: Demi Osman
Project Manager: Amber Maguire
Production credits
Production Company: Biscuit Filmworks
Director: Aaron StollerProduction Co-producer: Polly DuPlessis
Editing Company: MSE
Editors: Tim Thornton Allen & Matt Pochettino
DOP: Christophe Sabogal
Recording Studio: Jungle
Sound Designer: Ben Leeves
Music: Leland Music Limited
Hero Casting: Talent Republic