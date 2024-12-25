P&O Cruises use hyper-visual frozen moments to bring Norwegian fjords to life

The campaign kicks off with a 40” lm directed by Torben Kjelstrup through Arts & Sciences, created by Martins Miller and David Carr at Pablo. Using cinematic techniques and high speed cameras, the team produced a series of hyper-visual frozen moments, capturing the epic feeling of a range of onboard and onshore activities. The post-production was managed by Untold and sound by 750mph. The launch will be supported by national OOH and press.

Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker.

Rob Scott, VP Sales, Marketing and Brand commented: “We are inviting people to think differently about how they holiday. With this creative platform, we’re celebrating the uniqueness of a P&O Cruises experience, where you can explore multiple awe-inspiring destinations and enjoy distinctively British service all in one trip. We’re thrilled to showcase just how varied a holiday with us can be.”

Tim Snape, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said, “We've done our best to squeeze in as many moments of magic as possible which are the recipe for a P&O Cruises holiday: surprise wildlife appearances, high speed rib rides, or just a spot of stone skimming. This rollercoaster ride of the fjords is the next big step in persuading the nation that this is the way to holiday like never before.”

