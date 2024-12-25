P&O Cruises use hyper-visual frozen moments to bring Norwegian fjords to life
The brand's latest campaign features its new active brand platform, developed by Pablo
25 December 2024
With 187 year’s history, P&O Cruises is Britain’s favourite cruise line, sailing to almost 200 destinations. Having launched its newest ship Arvia, P&O Cruises is aiming to drive more newcomers to cruising, alongside a broader ambition to take on the wider holiday category.
To do so, the active brand platform - ‘Holiday like never before’ - aims to provoke holiday-makers to expect more from their time away, showing how a P&O Cruises holiday does exactly that.
To bring this to life, their latest campaign shows the unique experience of visiting the landscape and culture of the Norwegian fjords by ship, enabling travellers to also enjoy the ‘great indoors’ of an onboard live show or ne dining alongside stunning views and onshore activities.
The campaign kicks off with a 40” lm directed by Torben Kjelstrup through Arts & Sciences, created by Martins Miller and David Carr at Pablo. Using cinematic techniques and high speed cameras, the team produced a series of hyper-visual frozen moments, capturing the epic feeling of a range of onboard and onshore activities. The post-production was managed by Untold and sound by 750mph. The launch will be supported by national OOH and press.
Media planning and buying was handled by Wavemaker.
Rob Scott, VP Sales, Marketing and Brand commented: “We are inviting people to think differently about how they holiday. With this creative platform, we’re celebrating the uniqueness of a P&O Cruises experience, where you can explore multiple awe-inspiring destinations and enjoy distinctively British service all in one trip. We’re thrilled to showcase just how varied a holiday with us can be.”
Tim Snape, Executive Creative Director at Pablo said, “We've done our best to squeeze in as many moments of magic as possible which are the recipe for a P&O Cruises holiday: surprise wildlife appearances, high speed rib rides, or just a spot of stone skimming. This rollercoaster ride of the fjords is the next big step in persuading the nation that this is the way to holiday like never before.”
