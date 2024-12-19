DFS Gets Bum-Shaking For Winter Sale

The campaign launches this week across TV, cinema, OOH, radio and a host of social and digital formats. The remix of the iconic disco track will underpin social, influencer & PR activations.

James Brewer, marketing director at DFS said: "Our What’s Your Thing brand platform continues to drive a more emotional connection with our customers, whilst strengthening our market leading position. Our latest ad, which I’m very excited about, heroes the excitement and joy our customers feel when they find their ‘thing’ during our Winter Sale; a time where we pride ourselves on offering customers new inspiration at fantastic prices."

Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo said: “When the right sofa starts calling, your booty responds. So go with it. Stop reading this press release, shake on down to DFS, and find your thing at a great price. It's been great fun seeing DFS and the team inject some surprise and delight into this year's Winter Sale work. After all, who doesn't want a bit of booty shaking joy at this time of year, as well as a lovely new sofa?”

Will Wightman, director, Blinkink said: “We wanted to take DFS's 'what's your thing?' slogan to the next level, pushing each 'sofa world' to be as distinct and separate from the others as possible; just like their other amazing commercials have done in the past. Adding this extra mixed media element helped us to make each world feel even more unique and memorable and allowed us to design each world with the sofa right at the heart of it.”

