DFS Gets Bum-Shaking For Winter Sale
Developed by Pablo, the ad emphasises the excitement felt when finding ‘your thing’ that's on offer
19 December 2024
This week, furnishings retailing giant DFS launches its biggest sale of the year, with a joyful bum-shaking ad, created by independent creative agency Pablo. Set to a new remix of disco classic, Shake Shake Shake by KC & the Sunshine Band, the ad dramatises the excitement of finding ‘your thing’ when it’s on sale.
The campaign builds on the retailer’s ‘What’s Your Thing?’ platform, now in its fourth year, which is all about giving people the confidence to unlock their individuality and find the right home furniture centrepieces for them. In this instalment, DFS is inviting the nation to “Let your bum find its thing”, led by a TV spot using mixed media techniques across live action, puppetry, animation and stop motion, set to a new remix of disco classic, Shake Shake Shake by KC & the Sunshine Band. The spot kicks off with a booty-shaking weather forecaster pointing to a DFS sofa-filled forecast. We then see that bums up and down the country are equally excited for the Winter Sale - and it’s even grabbed the attention of some passing extra-terrestrials (with bottoms where you wouldn’t expect!). Shot by director Will Wightman and produced by Blinkink, the ad was written and art directed by Pablo Creative Group Heads, Will Bingham and Victoria Daltrey.
The campaign launches this week across TV, cinema, OOH, radio and a host of social and digital formats. The remix of the iconic disco track will underpin social, influencer & PR activations.
James Brewer, marketing director at DFS said: "Our What’s Your Thing brand platform continues to drive a more emotional connection with our customers, whilst strengthening our market leading position. Our latest ad, which I’m very excited about, heroes the excitement and joy our customers feel when they find their ‘thing’ during our Winter Sale; a time where we pride ourselves on offering customers new inspiration at fantastic prices."
Dan Watts, ECD at Pablo said: “When the right sofa starts calling, your booty responds. So go with it. Stop reading this press release, shake on down to DFS, and find your thing at a great price. It's been great fun seeing DFS and the team inject some surprise and delight into this year's Winter Sale work. After all, who doesn't want a bit of booty shaking joy at this time of year, as well as a lovely new sofa?”
Will Wightman, director, Blinkink said: “We wanted to take DFS's 'what's your thing?' slogan to the next level, pushing each 'sofa world' to be as distinct and separate from the others as possible; just like their other amazing commercials have done in the past. Adding this extra mixed media element helped us to make each world feel even more unique and memorable and allowed us to design each world with the sofa right at the heart of it.”
