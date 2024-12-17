Pablo creates campaign for Deliveroo to honour end of Gavin & Stacey
The OOH, press and digital campaign pays homage to Smithy's favourite takeaway order
17 December 2024
This December marks the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey, a cult British classic that gave us one of the greatest TV food moments of all time.
Deliveroo want to honour this moment in culture by delivering Smithy’s iconic curry order - plus those all-important chips - IRL. The Christmas special bundle is available exclusively on Deliveroo from Essex takeaway Brentwood Spice with 100 free bundles worth £61 up for grabs. Tidy.
Launching from 16th December and running up to the end of the year, this idea will be brought to life with iconic OOH, press and digital.
This mini-Christmas campaign, celebrating what will be a much-loved moment of UK telly history, is just another way that Deliveroo are flexing their new brand platform, 'Now Just got Even Better'. But if you're in Essex, be quick, there’s always someone eyeing up the bhunas.
Credits
Client - Deliveroo
VP of Marketing, UK - Caroline Harris
Head of Planning & Campaigns, UK - Emma Bucknall
Director of Hyperlocal Marketing, UKI - Poppy Shute
Senior Marketing Manager, UK - Russell Jackson-Pugh
Lead Creative agency - Pablo London
Executive creative director - Dan Watts
Creative director - Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris
Creatives - Flora German & Shivani Patel
Deputy chief strategy officer - Lisa Stoney
Senior strategist - Eliza Millett
Senior account director - Katie Gorrod
Project director – Kelly Watts
Design – Harry Richards & Steve Savory
Media agency - Initiative