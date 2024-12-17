Deliveroo Gavin & Stacey billboard

Pablo creates campaign for Deliveroo to honour end of Gavin & Stacey

The OOH, press and digital campaign pays homage to Smithy's favourite takeaway order

17 December 2024

17 December 2024

This December marks the last ever episode of Gavin & Stacey, a cult British classic that gave us one of the greatest TV food moments of all time.

Deliveroo want to honour this moment in culture by delivering Smithy’s iconic curry order - plus those all-important chips - IRL. The Christmas special bundle is available exclusively on Deliveroo from Essex takeaway Brentwood Spice with 100 free bundles worth £61 up for grabs. Tidy.

Launching from 16th December and running up to the end of the year, this idea will be brought to life with iconic OOH, press and digital.

  • Deliveroo Gavin & Stacey 2

    1/3

  • Deliveroo Gavin & Stacey Phone

    2/3

  • Deliveroo Gavin & Stacey 1

    3/3

This mini-Christmas campaign, celebrating what will be a much-loved moment of UK telly history, is just another way that Deliveroo are flexing their new brand platform, 'Now Just got Even Better'. But if you're in Essex, be quick, there’s always someone eyeing up the bhunas.

Credits

Client - Deliveroo

VP of Marketing, UK - Caroline Harris

Head of Planning & Campaigns, UK - Emma Bucknall

Director of Hyperlocal Marketing, UKI - Poppy Shute

Senior Marketing Manager, UK - Russell Jackson-Pugh

Lead Creative agency - Pablo London

Executive creative director - Dan Watts

Creative director - Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris

Creatives - Flora German & Shivani Patel

Deputy chief strategy officer - Lisa Stoney

Senior strategist - Eliza Millett

Senior account director - Katie Gorrod

Project director – Kelly Watts

Design – Harry Richards & Steve Savory

Media agency - Initiative

