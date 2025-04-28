Wilkinson Sword Rebrand Campaign Tells Some Hairy Truths

Because the truth is that the vast majority of women in Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s markets shave, 88% in fact. A large proportion of these women simply see shaving as another essential self-maintenance act, that swallows on average, 960 minutes of their time annually. This has only increased since hair removal habits have shifted significantly over recent years, with women now shaving more parts of their bodies than ever before. Research taught the Brand that ultimately, when women are spending that much time on it, they are simply focused on getting the job done efficiently and safely.

The development of this new brand platform, brand world and 360 campaign, represents the Brand’s most significant marketing investment in recent history. ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ celebrates Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s mission to be the brand women trust throughout their lifelong relationship with body hair, showcasing the great quality intuitive tools they provide that are designed around the nuances of women’s bodies. Razors that do the job with care, from brow to toe.

The launch film, directed by Marielle Heller, director of Golden-Globe nominated Nightbitch, embodies the Brand’s new honest and nuanced direction, set to music produced by Noah Sacre and sung by the UK artist Ruti. This portrayal of women’s relationships with body hair, never shies away from the reality of hair growth and maintenance for all life stages, showing all its messy, sometimes funny, honesty. Alongside the TVC, Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s bold brand world is manifested in OOH, social media and digital activity. The new brand design system also features striking imagery of real women’s bodies and hair, photographed by Ashley Armitage.