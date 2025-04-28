Wilkinson Sword Rebrand Campaign Tells Some Hairy Truths
Created by Pablo, the campaign introduces the brand's new platform; Any hair, anywhere
28 April 2025
Pablo has released a major new pan-European brand platform and launch campaign for Wilkinson Sword Intuition, the female shaving brand from Edgewell Personal Care. The launch campaign, with its new visual brand world and a bluntly honest tone of voice, reflects the reality of the category by acknowledging the real truths about women’s body hair maintenance.
The new brand platform, ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ was born directly out of extensive research across key markets in Europe. It identified that most women were tired of shaving being portrayed as a spa moment or having different pressures being put on an act of self-maintenance. Wilkinson Sword Intuition saw an opportunity to challenge these category norms with a new brand platform that embraces fresh, blunt honesty. It plainly, but engagingly, makes the simple assertion that hair grows everywhere on a woman’s body. In taking this honest approach, Wilkinson Sword Intuition wants to make any hair-care choice feel simpler and positive, by assuring women that the brand has the right intuitively-designed tools for any hair-removal job they decide to make.
Because the truth is that the vast majority of women in Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s markets shave, 88% in fact. A large proportion of these women simply see shaving as another essential self-maintenance act, that swallows on average, 960 minutes of their time annually. This has only increased since hair removal habits have shifted significantly over recent years, with women now shaving more parts of their bodies than ever before. Research taught the Brand that ultimately, when women are spending that much time on it, they are simply focused on getting the job done efficiently and safely.
The development of this new brand platform, brand world and 360 campaign, represents the Brand’s most significant marketing investment in recent history. ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ celebrates Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s mission to be the brand women trust throughout their lifelong relationship with body hair, showcasing the great quality intuitive tools they provide that are designed around the nuances of women’s bodies. Razors that do the job with care, from brow to toe.
The launch film, directed by Marielle Heller, director of Golden-Globe nominated Nightbitch, embodies the Brand’s new honest and nuanced direction, set to music produced by Noah Sacre and sung by the UK artist Ruti. This portrayal of women’s relationships with body hair, never shies away from the reality of hair growth and maintenance for all life stages, showing all its messy, sometimes funny, honesty. Alongside the TVC, Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s bold brand world is manifested in OOH, social media and digital activity. The new brand design system also features striking imagery of real women’s bodies and hair, photographed by Ashley Armitage.
All of the work is rooted in Wilkinson Sword’s 250-year heritage of crafting precision blades. Wilkinson Sword Intuition sells one razor every three seconds and is proud to have pioneered safe, intuitive tools for women, with a proven track record of bringing female-centered innovations first-to-market. Their range includes a razor and a precision trimmer in one (Complete Bikini), a razor with a built-in moisturising soap bar (2-in-1 Sensitive), a razor with skin-protecting hyaluronic acid gel (Complete) and more recently, their eyebrow shaper, which is now the number 1 in the market (Eyebrow Shaper).
The new brand platform and campaign is the first piece of work from Pablo since winning the account in October 2024 and will launch across Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s 29 European markets, rolling out with a whole new brand world and visual identity across all channels and a partnership with the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the UK.
Ray Shaughnessy, Managing Creative Director at Pablo said: “The world of beauty and self-care maintenance is deeply complex for women for pretty much their entire lives, so we wanted to create a new voice in the category that doesn’t add stress or guilt or suggest women need to light a candle if they’re shaving their pits. In a world where we can proudly flex a brushed-out brow but no body hair, our female-strong Pablo team was very clear about wanting to support any choice that any woman wants to make, but show it with the real-talk and humour that the subject needs. Every touchpoint of the re-imagined Intuition world, from our new brand system to Mari’s film, has this punchy mix of blunt honesty, precision and celebrates our often messy lives.”
Jonathan Norman, Marketing Director for Europe at Edgewell, said: “Traditional women’s shaving advertising whittles down the female shaving experience to either a ‘spa moment’ or political statement. The reality is that hair grows everywhere - legs, face, bikini, pits, stomach, back, lip, toe - you name it, the list goes on. But no brand (until now) is talking about that openly, honestly and with a bit of good humour. Our new positioning boldly goes where no other brand has gone before by focusing on real-life experiences - showing women everywhere that we’re a brand that knows them, understands them, and authentically speaks to them. And when it comes to managing their hair removal, Intuition has all the tools women need to maintain their body hair in any way they see fit.”
Marielle Heller, Director said: “I love telling stories about women that don’t dance around the messiness and realities of life. The more we see our true selves reflected in the media, the less alone we feel. We want to hear all women watching this at home laugh out loud with that sweet sound of recognition. Not all body hair stories are shameful! And I’m so glad that this narrative is shifting since the people at Wilkinson Sword Intuition and Pablo clearly get it. This campaign is truthful and honest, with a comedic edge.”
The campaign, Any Hair, Anywhere launches in the UK on the 28th April 2025. Media planning and buying was handled by VCCP in the UK, and Wavemaker in Germany and France.
