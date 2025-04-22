How to make a beer ad that's "not awful"

The brand is one of Carlsberg's main focuses this year as it seeks to firmly establish it within the currently booming Mediterranean lager market.

So why did they come up with such a different approach and how difficult was it to pull off (particularly in a market where beer ads are generally particularly awful)? Sam Johnson, head of marketing for Poretti, and David Shirley, creative director at Pablo, discuss its creation.

Creative Salon: Could you talk about where the brief came from and what you were hoping to achieve with it?

Sam Johnson: Yeah, so we started from a point where many ads don't really stand out. We had this stat that 89 per cent of ads aren't remembered, which was a key part of our thinking. When we look at the journey, it’s clear that we’re still in a competitive and somewhat crowded market. Our view was twofold: 89 per cent of ads are forgotten, and we have to break through and be different. That was the foundation for the brief. We saw an opportunity and knew we needed to be distinctive. We wanted to stay true to the brand, keeping it stylish and authentic, but the key was finding a way to approach it differently. We could’ve easily gone down a “me-too” route with beautiful people in beautiful places, holding the beer — something we’ve seen time and time again. But we wanted to take a different approach, and that led to the brief, asking, “How do we stand out?”

Creative Salon: Why did you decide to back this campaign now? What makes this the right moment for the brand to launch its first major campaign?

Sam Johnson: Well, it's certainly the first major one, and I’d say it’s the second big campaign since the brand launched in the UK. It feels like the right time. As I mentioned, the world beer category is where growth is happening within the lager market, and there’s been an explosion of new brands entering this space. This presents a great opportunity for us to scale the brand. Up until now, the growth has been steady, but now we’re in a position where it feels right to really push forward and make a strong play in this market.

Creative Salon: How did you decide on the creative route for this campaign?

David Shirley: As Sam mentioned, the challenge was getting across the brand's provenance. We wanted to highlight the rich Italian heritage and the long history of the brand, but we also needed to address the "sea of sameness" problem. So many brands feel similar — there’s even a naming issue as they all sound alike. It’s tough to stand out. So we wanted to create a world that reflected the northern Italian lakes, the region where the beer originates.

Sam Johnson: Yes, specifically from the northern Italian lakes, in a place called Valganna in the province of Varese. It’s about 40km from Milan and 20km from Lake Como. That area is stylish, laid-back, and on-trend. The key was capturing the essence of that region in a fresh way. It’s about finding the balance between elegance and authenticity, with a modern twist.

David Shirley: And we wanted to nod to classic Italian cinema with our approach, using black-and-white imagery. It's a departure from the typical saturated colours and smiling people on beaches that we see in a lot of ads. This allowed us to make the beer the real hero. We kept it classic and timeless, and then, at the end, the beer transitions into colour — a subtle but powerful way of announcing our arrival.

Creative Salon: You’ve also mentioned a lot of Italian clichés, which can be quite difficult to avoid. It’s obviously an Italian brand, though.

David Shirley: We set ourselves a challenge early on: if it feels familiar, we’re doing it wrong. So every step of the way, we used that as a yardstick. For example, instead of the typical romantic Italian track playing in the background, we chose a quirky track by Adriano Celentano. It was unexpected and different — exactly what we were aiming for. That became our approach throughout the campaign. It’s all about creating a wider world around our main protagonist, a fantastic actor, who has become our leading man.

He’s surrounded by an interesting group of characters. For instance, sure, he’ll go for a boat cruise, but his crew isn’t just the typical group you’d expect. We also built other stories within this world, like a garden party where statues are the guests, and a tennis match played by a string quartet, all watched over by Martin. It’s a bigger world with interesting tales that go beyond the expected. Every beer brand wants to evoke a sense of conviviality, but we’re doing it in a way that no one else is. That’s what sets us apart.