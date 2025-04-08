Tetley shows tea's true meaning

In “The Crush”, tea helps a nervous student pluck up the courage to initiate a conversation with his romantic interest across the room. In “Twinkletoes”, a married couple use tea to lift the mood after an awkward foray into Salsa dancing. In “Timeless”, we see how tea is a symbol of enduring love in a comfortably quiet relationship between an elderly couple. Finally, in “WFH”, we capture a glimpse of how tea enables an ovulating partner to interrupt a tedious conference call to get on with the basics of family planning.

Directed by Tom Speers through SMUGGLER, the films collectively and individually reveal Tetley to be the social glue of Britain, providing its diverse landscape of people a universal tool for bonding, care and a sense of togetherness.

Mat Bird, Marketing Director for Tata Consumer Products, said: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to make this iconic British brand famous again. Everybody in Britain knows Tetley tea but we had forgotten what makes it special - the true emotion behind the act of making it and sharing it. This campaign is a proud reminder of all the care we show each other with Tetley, and we hope that will inspire the nation to take that blue box out of kitchen cupboards and onto tables with friends and family”.