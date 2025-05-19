Wilkinson Sword Celebrates Hairy Truths

All of the work is rooted in Wilkinson Sword’s 250-year heritage of crafting precision blades. Wilkinson Sword Intuition sells one razor every three seconds and is proud to have pioneered safe, intuitive tools for women, with a proven track record of bringing female-centred innovations first-to-market. Their range includes a razor and a precision trimmer in one ( Complete Bikini ), a razor with a built-in moisturising soap bar ( 2-in-1 Sensitive ), a razor with skin-protecting hyaluronic acid gel ( Complete ) and more recently, their eyebrow shaper, which is now the number 1 in the market ( Eyebrow Shaper ).

The development of this new brand platform, brand world and 360 campaign, represents the Brand’s most significant marketing investment in recent history. ‘Any Hair, Anywhere’ celebrates Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s mission to be the brand women trust throughout their lifelong relationship with body hair, showcasing the great quality intuitive tools they provide that are designed around the nuances of women’s bodies. Razors that do the job with care, from brow to toe.

The new brand platform and campaign is the first piece of work from Pablo since winning the account in October 2024 and will launch across Wilkinson Sword Intuition’s 29 European markets, rolling out with a whole new brand world and visual identity across all channels and a partnership with the Women’s Rugby World Cup in the UK.

Ray Shaughnessy, Managing Creative Director at Pablo said:

“The world of beauty and self-care maintenance is deeply complex for women for pretty much their entire lives, so we wanted to create a new voice in the category that doesn’t add stress or guilt or suggest women need to light a candle if they’re shaving their pits. In a world where we can proudly flex a brushed-out brow but no body hair, our female-strong Pablo team was very clear about wanting to support any choice that any woman wants to make but show it with the real-talk and humour that the subject needs. Every touchpoint of the re-imagined Wilkinson Sword Intuition world, from our new brand system to Mari’s film, has this punchy mix of blunt honesty, precision and celebrates our often-messy lives.”

Jonathan Norman, Marketing Director for Europe at Edgewell, said: “Traditional women’s shaving advertising whittles down the female shaving experience to either a ‘spa moment’ or political statement. The reality is that hair grows everywhere - legs, face, bikini, pits, stomach, back, lip, toe - you name it, the list goes on. But no brand (until now) is talking about that openly, honestly and with a bit of good humour. Our new positioning boldly goes where no other brand has gone before by focusing on real-life experiences - showing women everywhere that we’re a brand that knows them, understands them, and authentically speaks to them. And when it comes to managing their hair removal, Wilkinson Sword Intuition has all the tools women need to maintain their body hair in any way they see fit.”

Marielle Heller, Director said: “I love telling stories about women that don’t dance around the messiness and realities of life. The more we see our true selves reflected in the media, the less alone we feel. We want to hear all women watching this at home laugh out loud with that sweet sound of recognition. Not all body hair stories are shameful! And I’m so glad that this narrative is shifting since the people at Wilkinson Sword Intuition and Pablo clearly get it. This campaign is truthful and honest, with a comedic edge.”

T he campaign, Any Hair, Anywhere launches in the UK on the 28th April 2025. Media planning and buying was handled by VCCP in the UK, and Wavemaker in Germany and France.

Credits

Client: Edgewell: Wilkinson Sword Intuition

Marketing Director for Europe: Jonathan Norman

Brand Marketing Manager: Hanna Vohwinkel

Creative Agency: Pablo

Executive Creative Director: Dan Watts

Managing Creative Directors: Ray Shaughnessy & Dan Norris

Creative Directors: Katrina Encanto & Edgar Galang

Chief Strategy Officer: Mark Sng

Planning Director: Joan Devereux and Britt Iverson

COO and Partner: Peter Moulton

Managing Director: Harriet Knight

Senior Account Manager: Madeleine Huxley

Project Manager: Emma Thompson

Designer: Karen Jane

TV Producer: Sasha Mantel

Production Company: Caviar

Production Company: Caviar

Director: Marielle Heller

Executive Producer: Sorcha Shepherd

Producer: Hannah Cooper

Director Of Photography: Jamie Ramsay

Service Company: Juice Films

Photographer: Ashley Armitage

Offline Editors: Stitch

Editor: Flaura Atkinson

Offline Edit Producer: Sarah Adewunmi

VFX Producer: Zuzanne Drozdz

VFX EP: Tom Igglesden

Colourist: Megan Lee

Colour House: ETC

Colour Producer: Alex Carswell

Audio Post Production: 750MPH

Audio Engineer: Giselle Hall

Audio Producer: Aishah Amodu

Composer Noah Sacre - Speelburg

Artist – Ruti

Music Supervision – Dom Bastyra @ Wake The Town