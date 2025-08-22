VCCP and O2 celebrate the power of connection

At the heart of the campaign is a cinematic film created by VCCP and production company Academy Films and director Frédéric Planchon brought the idea to life, in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear. The 40” spot sees a daughter call her father to share some heartwarming news: she got her dream job as a teacher. With the father in an extremely remote location in Wales, the film aims to show that even when distance is between you, O2’s network enables those all important moments you wouldn’t want to miss. Through realistic and relatable storytelling, the film highlights the power of human connection enabled by O2 and celebrates the moments we take for granted but are essential to living. The film features the soundtrack ‘Obvs’ by Jamie xx and shows O2’s network as the invisible force enabling special moments delivering the campaign line: ‘Near or far, our network is with you’.

Much like oxygen, O2’s omnipresent coverage is demonstrated by a nationwide out-of-home campaign, including rural and unexpected locations with strong O2 network coverage.

The campaign is live from today and will run nationwide. Production on the integrated campaign was managed by VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear and digital experience agency Bernadette, with media planning and buying led by MG OMD. The campaign will run across a wide range of channels, including TV, video on demand, out-of-home, social media, radio and PR.