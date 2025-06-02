O2 Champions Spontaneous Summer Adventures

The 40” spot is narrated by Sean Bean, the voice of O2’s campaigns since the brand’s launch 23 years ago. The film captures the thrill of the unknown as it follows two older friends on a moped, driving along a Greek country road, guided only by a phone in a cradle. Shot in a single take, there are no distractions and no detours as the pair lean into their adventurous spirit – a powerful metaphor for the freedom O2 roaming offers. As the film comes to a crescendo, a series of sunsoaked holiday shots showcase the joy of travel enabled by O2 - before seamlessly transitioning into the O2 logo, using a similar visual ‘O’ motif established in the ‘First Breath’ film.

VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear brought the campaign to life, working with directors thirtytwo and production company Anonymous Content, as well as post-production company Electric Theatre Collective. Digital experience agency Bernadette worked across the integrated campaign to bring digital, social and online elements to life.

A fully integrated campaign surrounds the film, including flyposter-inspired OOH that builds on the distinctive visual approach of the brand’s recent work, digital out-of-home in high-footfall airport locations, and print placements around key travel and lifestyle media.

The campaign launches in the UK today and will run across multiple channels including TV, video on demand, online video, OOH sites, including sites local to airports, press and social.

The campaign will run nationwide. Media planning and buying was delivered by MG OMD.

Simon Valcarcel, Marketing Director at Virgin Media O2 said: “O2’s campaign reframes inclusive roaming not just as a value proposition, but as an emotional unlock – a way to feel more spontaneous, more present, and more alive. The freedom that comes with being able to travel and stay connected without stress is bar none. This campaign captures that feeling of possibility and spontaneity that defines great travel: it’s emotional, it’s human and it brings our ‘Essential for Living’ proposition to life.”

David Masterman, ECD at VCCP said: ”O2 is the only major network not to charge extra for roaming. We wanted to remind people how good that feels. A quiet moment in the middle of nowhere with just a friend, a Vespa and a navigation app. Uninhibited by a lack of data. Super simple, and a proper showcase for how the brand is evolving.”

