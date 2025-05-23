Cadbury celebrates the taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk with global campaign

Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched ‘It could only be… Cadbury Dairy Milk’, an integrated campaign developed by global creative agency of record VCCP, that aims to celebrate the iconic taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The equity-driving product campaign brings to life the unmistakable slow melting, smooth coating, long lasting taste experience, and is designed to sit alongside the brand’s long-standing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ brand platform.

The campaign was ideated by VCCP senior creative team Tomás Azoubel Lima and Ana Marques. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director Dan Tobin Smith of Dan Tobin Smith Studios who brought the campaign to life with a beautifully crafted film and stunning visuals. Time Based Arts post-produced the campaign.

Every element of the integrated campaign is designed to celebrate and amplify the unmistakable taste experience of Cadbury Dairy Milk. At its heart is a 15” film which simply shows a real Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk melt in slow motion and aims to celebrate the unique taste and in-mouth experience of eating a chunk. The campaign will go live across video on demand, YouTube and social across nine markets globally (including Australia, South Africa, Canada and MENAP).

The campaign has launched in the UK and will run across multiple channels including OLV, YouTube, social media, out-of-home, radio and print.

The national out of home executions are spearheaded by a Piccadilly Lights takeover featuring a 40” film of the iconic chunk melting. This will play every 10 minutes from 19th May to 1st June.