Cadbury celebrates the taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk with global campaign

VCCP's new OOH takes over Piccadilly Lights with a square of melting Dairy Milk

23 May 2025

23 May 2025

Cadbury Dairy Milk has launched ‘It could only be… Cadbury Dairy Milk’, an integrated campaign developed by global creative agency of record VCCP, that aims to celebrate the iconic taste of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

The equity-driving product campaign brings to life the unmistakable slow melting, smooth coating, long lasting taste experience, and is designed to sit alongside the brand’s long-standing ‘There’s a Glass and a Half in Everyone’ brand platform.

The campaign was ideated by VCCP senior creative team Tomás Azoubel Lima and Ana Marques. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear worked with director Dan Tobin Smith of Dan Tobin Smith Studios who brought the campaign to life with a beautifully crafted film and stunning visuals. Time Based Arts post-produced the campaign. 

Every element of the integrated campaign is designed to celebrate and amplify the unmistakable taste experience of Cadbury Dairy Milk. At its heart is a 15” film which simply shows a real Cadbury Dairy Milk chunk melt in slow motion and aims to celebrate the unique taste and in-mouth experience of eating a chunk. The campaign will go live across video on demand, YouTube and social across nine markets globally (including Australia, South Africa, Canada and MENAP).

The campaign has launched in the UK and will run across multiple channels including OLV, YouTube, social media, out-of-home, radio and print. 

The national out of home executions are spearheaded by a Piccadilly Lights takeover featuring a 40” film of the iconic chunk melting. This will play every 10 minutes from 19th May to 1st June.

In addition, an immersive 3D soundscape will also accompany the campaign in the UK, running across Spotify, Global Radio and Octave.The podcast ‘Off Menu’ will also run personalised sponsored content during their ad breaks. 

Media planning and buying was led by Publicis Media.

Guilherme Ferreira, Global Brand VP at Mondelez International said: “‘It could only be Cadbury Dairy Milk’ is the first of its kind - everything you see is real chocolate, celebrating the unique and instantly recognisable taste of a chunk of Cadbury Dairy Milk. When it feels like everyone is turning to AI and CGI, we were proud to create the film using real life filming on set, utilising experts in their craft to demonstrate the deliciousness of Cadbury Dairy Milk.”

Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP said: “Cadbury Dairy Milk is like no other chocolate - - it’s instantly recognisable to millions. Our challenge was to capture that feeling without messing it up. So, we did it the hard way: by hand. We built bespoke rigs, poured real Cadbury chocolate through them, and crafted every shot to show the taste everyone knows and loves. No CGI, no cheats - just proper craft, for a properly iconic chocolate.

Chris Birch and Jonny Parker CCOs at VCCP said “Such an iconic product deserves iconic work that makes its way into the public’s consciousness. Dan and the wonderful team have done this with class and real graft.” 

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: It could only be Cadbury Dairy Milk

CLIENT: Mondelēz International - Guilherme Ferreira, Nikhil Nicholas, Abi Eayrs

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Chris Birch & Jonathan Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Simon Connor

ART DIRECTOR: Tomás Azoubel Lima

COPYWRITER: Ana Marques

GROUP MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen

MANAGING PARTNER: Gemma Findlay

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Thom Gilbrook, Rosie Troen

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Vicky Norrington

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Lucy Morgan

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Emira Grbac

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: Clare Hutchinson

HEAD OF PLANNING: Jenny Nichols

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Dan Brown

Girl&Bear:

AGENCY SENIOR TV PRODUCER: Carly Parris

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Sally Greenwood

AGENCY CREATIVE PRODUCER: Mish Dent

DESIGNER: Adam Edwards & Jose Macena

ARTWORK: James Perry & Toby Kadir

RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis Media

GLOBAL STRATEGY LEAD: Barry Ferguson

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: George Pearcy

STRATEGY DIRECTOR: Imogen Tomlinson

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Dan Tobin Smith Studios

DIRECTOR/PHOTOGRAPHER: Dan Tobin Smith

PRODUCER/EP: Hannah May

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Cat Irving & Becky Thompson

1ST ASSISTANT DIRECTOR: Rob Thorpe

DIRECTOR'S ASSISTANT: Elliott Lowe & Jack Lovell

STUDIO ASSISTANT: Joseff Williams

DOP: Tim Green

1ST ASSISTANT AC: Guy Hazel

DIT: Daniel Turner

PLAYBACK: Tony Crouch

MOCO OPERATOR: Dennis Henry

GAFFER: Steve Finberg

ELECTRICIAN: Rob Stewart

ASYLUM SFX SUPERVISOR: Elliot Carr

ASYLUM SFX TECHNICIAN: Andy Walsh & Daniel Tynan

FOOD STYLIST: Rosie Scott

FOOD STYLING ASSISTANT: Sophie Denmead

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Time Based Arts

POST PRODUCER: Matt Squires

2D LEAD & SHOOT SUPERVISOR: Stephen Grasso

2D LEADS: Andre Bittencourt &Leo Weston

CG LEAD: Tushar Kewlani

COLOURIST: Dani Rotaru

RETOUCHER: Martin Pryor

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: Factory Studios

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Anthony Moore

AUDIO PRODUCER: Olivia Endersby & Beth Massey

MUSIC SUPERVISION: SIREN

COMPOSER: Anthony Moore

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Josh Gibbard

