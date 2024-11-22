VCCP: Always evolving

The fact that it did is down to the exceptional commitment and skill of our incredibly skillful creative technologists Ben Hopkins and Morten Legarth. The unbelievable worldwide media coverage we've had for Daisy is quite fantastic.

What are you most looking forward to next year?

I'm looking forward to a bit of stability in the world, but at the same time, I'm realistic enough to know we might have to carry on successfully improvising our way around the various unforeseen world events that are coming our way! At an industry level, I think the marketing community is finally acknowledging the extraordinary commercial value of something we've always believed in, which is compound creativity. It's brilliant to see System1 and the IPA put some meat on the bone in terms of evidencing this effect.

What do you feel have been the greatest industry challenges for agencies this year and why?

The political and economic uncertainty has definitely impacted the industry as a whole. I can't tell you the number of people I've spoken to across the whole marketing ecosystem who've said it's been an incredibly tough year. Having said that, I think tough years are the ones where as an agency you get to prove your resilience and resourcefulness and we have achieved a lot in the last 12 months that I'm very proud of.

Has the addition of any AI solution made the profound impact on your business that was expected? If so – what?

It was always a leap of faith (obviously), to proclaim our positive belief that Gen AI could be a springboard for great creative originality, not simply a technology that would automate jobs out of existence. I would say that the profound impact it's had in VCCP hasn't been down to a specific AI solution, but more to the launch of faith and the culture it created across the business. People have embraced its creative potential as a tool rather than feared it, and developed the craft skills to get exceptional results from training the various models we've produced. All the most successful ideas that have emerged from faith, be it Daisy, the O2 Bubl generator, or the Cadbury 200-year anniversary poster, all have in common the fact that they would not have been conceived without first knowing what was now possible through Gen AI.

What one change would you most like to see happen in the ad industry next year?

I would love to see more clients willing to do joint creative and media pitches. It has been so obvious for some time that media and creative should be fully joined up again. We work very closely with our counterparts in VCCP Media on quite a few projects, and the creative and effectiveness synergies are bigger than ever. Partnerships, platforms and co-creation are so essential to reaching audiences and building brands for any business targeting Millennials and Gen Z. It's such a relief to be able to start off in the same room, working from the same blank sheet of paper and have one conversation.