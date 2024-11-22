National Lottery's Allwyn Celebrates Coming Together This Christmas

Steve Parkinson, brand and marketing director at Allwyn, said: “Christmas is all about shared moments, many times involving games and a healthy dose of competitiveness! National Lottery Scratchcards are all about adding some fun and excitement – so are the perfect thing to bring along to festive gatherings. Hopefully some big festive winners will be made, but of course, each moment of play also contributes to UK Good Causes – so it really is a win-win.”

Darren Bailes, global chief creative officer at VCCP, added: “We did a piece of research all about National Lottery Scratchcards – and learnt the weird and wonderful games, and traditions that people already have. This work will share those ideas with everyone, in the hope that more traditions and games are invented. The cast was stellar and Steve, our director, brought out some incredible performances in the film.”

Jonathan Price, client partner at Hearts & Science, said: “As our first Christmas campaign with Allwyn, we’re extremely excited to deliver such a prominent campaign that shows that National Lottery Scratchcards are games to be enjoyed by everyone, old and new players alike. This campaign is the result of year-long collaboration across both agencies and the team at Allwyn, and we’re proud of all the new media opportunities we’ve all brought to the brand in that time.”

Having so far focused its marketing activity on draw games – like Lotto and Set For Life – this marks Allwyn's first campaign for National Lottery Scratchcards, as it looks to introduce exciting new products and experiences, and raise even more money for National Lottery-funded projects. This year’s range of festive Scratchcards is bespoke for 2024 and features two firsts for The National Lottery with a foldable Christmas card and a gift tag Scratchcard. A '18+ Gift Responsibly’ mark is also displayed across all executions – re-iterating the need for people to be 18 or older to buy, gift, receive and play.

The campaign will run across social, radio, AV, OOH, press and YouTube for six weeks. With Christmas also being a natural gifting period for Scratchcards – with 59 per cent of 18-44 year olds saying they have bought or would consider buying a Scratchcard as a gift at Christmas – the media plan celebrates delivering moments where people are in a seasonal giving mindset. This will peak around festive category entry points such as Secret Santa and those final flourishes, with audio, print and OOH landing alongside a major video campaign (including TV, VOD and online platforms), as well as on social.

The campaign will also feature large format OOH, press ads within festive content and gift guides, and podcast host reads with presenters such as LuAnna and Johnny Vaughan adding known talent to the campaign. On top of this, an exciting continuity partnership with ITV will tap into winning moments across their peak schedule and a radio sponsorship across Global’s network will give listeners a chance to win big in the build-up to Christmas.

