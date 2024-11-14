Work Of The Week: Christmas Cheer from Tesco, John Lewis, Disney and More...

'Daisy' for O2 by VCCP

With one in five Brits (22 per cent) experiencing a fraud attempt every single week*, O2 and VCCP’s AI creative agency faith have today launched a first of its kind campaign to fight back against scammers. At the heart of the campaign is Daisy, a lifelike, state-of-the-art, Conversational AI designed to speak with scammers and keep them on the phone for as long as possible so they have less time to try and scam real people.

