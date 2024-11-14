Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Christmas Cheer from Tesco, John Lewis, Disney and More...
The best creative, curated
14 November 2024
'The Gifting Hour' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
The two-minute TV advert, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and the third in the trilogy this season, celebrates the search for the perfect gift through the wisdom of its customers and the breadth of offering in its stores - ending with the strapline: “The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look”.
'Helping Feed Your Christmas Spirit' for Tesco by BBH
Tesco is set to help get people feeling festive through the winter months with its 2024 Christmas campaign, ‘Helping Feed Your Christmas Spirit’. Created by BBH London, this year’s campaign follows the story of Gary and taps into the key moments of the season, exploring the things that top up, or feed, our Christmas spirit, as well as the things that might see it start to waver, ultimately offering a message of togetherness, nostalgia and festive joy.
'A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy And The Octopus' by Adam&Eve DDB
Disney is using the power of its timeless original storytelling to inspire joy and wonder this holiday season, with an all-new short in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi premiering today on YouTube. The new short supports long-term charity partner, Make-A-Wish International, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
'Drink In, Breathe Out' for Starbucks by TBWA/London
The endless tangled festive tree lights, frantic last-minute supermarket dashes, and obligatory work parties signals the arrival of the holiday season. This year, Starbucks offers a break from the chaos for those looking to embrace the festivities through a new integrated campaign - 'Drink In, Breathe Out' – which will come to life across TV, digital, OOH, earned, owned and experiential across EMEA.
'Snowing SIMs' for O2 by VCCP
O2 is raising awareness of the National Databank, an initiative it launched in 2021 with the digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation, this Christmas to draw attention to data poverty in the UK. The seasonal ad, developed by VCCP, highlights the databank, which provides free O2 mobile data, texts, and calls to people in need. According to Ofcom, around two million households in the UK experience data poverty, limiting their ability to access essential online services, from booking appointments and completing homework to staying connected with loved ones.
'EE Kit for Every Gamer' by Saatchi & Saatchi
EE, in collaboration with Saatchi & Saatchi, Boomerang, and GroupM, is empowering gamers to elevate their game. By offering a wide range of gaming kit through the EE Game Store, the company recognizes that every gamer is unique and needs the right setup to reach their full potential.
'Untold' for Jameson by Ogilvy UK
Jameson, the world’s bestselling and most awarded Irish whiskey, today presents ‘Jameson Black Barrel – the Greatest Story Almost Told’, a new global campaign and the latest iteration within the wider ‘Must Be A Jameson’ series.
' 4 out of 5' for Smart Energy GB by AMV BBDO
Ross Kemp is travelling across the UK to visit homes and find out how people feel about their smart meters, in collaboration with Smart Energy GB and AMV BBDO. Directed by Fred Rowson through BlinkInk, the project features Kemp’s trademark investigative style, laced with humour, to highlight research revealing that four out of five people are satisfied with their smart meters. It will be seen across TV, digital, social media, radio and press.
'Drains' for Keep Britain Tidy by VCCP
UK-based independent environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy has today launched a new behaviour change campaign to highlight the environmental damage caused by dropping cigarette butts into drains. Research by Keep Britain Tidy reveals that up to 5,000 cigarette butts end up in a single drain every year in Britain. With over 1,000,000 drains nationwide, this presents an unprecedented volume of cigarette butts ending up in UK waterways.
'Daisy' for O2 by VCCP
With one in five Brits (22 per cent) experiencing a fraud attempt every single week*, O2 and VCCP’s AI creative agency faith have today launched a first of its kind campaign to fight back against scammers. At the heart of the campaign is Daisy, a lifelike, state-of-the-art, Conversational AI designed to speak with scammers and keep them on the phone for as long as possible so they have less time to try and scam real people.
'Bear 650' for Royal Enfield by Droga5 London
Motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield, is partnering with Droga5 London to reignite the spirit of adventure. The collaboration, which began with the launch of the Himalayan 450 in 2023, aims to further cement Royal Enfield's position as a brand that embodies the spirit of exploration and non-conformity.
'Talk Squad' for Harry's by The Or
Marking Men’s Health Awareness Month, men’s care brand Harry’s, in partnership with charity mental health service Shout and Guild Gaming, has launched Talk Squad - a unique initiative through which gamers can access free, confidential mental health support. Created by creative company The Or, Talk Squad brings mental health support directly into the gaming space, offering 1-to-1 sessions in environments where men feel at ease, helping break down barriers to support.