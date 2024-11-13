Harry's Brings Mental Health Support To Gaming

Marking Men’s Health Awareness Month, men’s care brand Harry’s, in partnership with charity mental health service Shout and Guild Gaming, has launched Talk Squad - a unique initiative through which gamers can access free, confidential mental health support.

Created by creative company The Or, Talk Squad brings mental health support directly into the gaming space, offering 1-to-1 sessions in environments where men feel at ease, helping break down barriers to support. Aimed at fostering mental health awareness within the gaming community, gamers can access free, confidential mental health support from Shout’s trained professionals in a familiar and interactive setting.

The Talk Squad initiative will run from Thursday 28 November, to Wednesday 18 December, during which gamers can schedule 1-to-1 sessions while playing popular games like Fall Guys, Apex Legends, and Halo, connecting directly with Shout-trained clinicians. Bookings can be made through giveusashout.org/talksquad.

To launch the service, a live stream on Twitch on the 19 November will give the public an insight into how the sessions work. Influencers will play a 1:1 game of Fall Guys with a Shout clinician while simultaneously having a chat and getting support for anything that they may need a helping hand with. The livestream will be hosted by Iain Chambers and the influencers attending the launch event will be Jaackmaate, Jae1ee, Stevie White and TN25. AngryGinge will also make an appearance on the livestream. You can watch the live stream here.

Findings from Talk Squad will be evaluated to explore the potential for future mental health support initiatives within gaming and beyond, with the goal of broadening accessible, innovative digital mental health solutions tailored to meet people where they are.

Maggie Hureau, director of social impact at Harry’s, shared, “At Harry’s, we believe mental health support should be accessible wherever people feel most comfortable—whether that’s in the workplace, at home, or in the virtual worlds where many of us spend our free time. With Talk Squad, we’re excited to provide a platform where gamers can openly discuss mental health, supported by Shout’s skilled team. It’s an opportunity to make support more accessible, meeting people where they are and fostering open conversations in spaces that matter.”

Sarah Kendrick, clinical director at Shout said: “Despite the prevalence of mental health challenges amongst men in the UK, men are often reluctant to seek help. But talking about mental health can strengthen emotional resilience and foster healthier coping strategies. Men are more likely to access support when they feel it meets their preferences, is easily accessible and engaging; key reasons why they value Shout's free, confidential and non-judgemental digital service. Through Talk Squad, we're hoping to offer a way to support men that aligns with their interests and provides a relaxed environment in which to have a meaningful conversation about mental health.”

Jacob Hellstrom, creative director at The Or commented “We’re immensely proud to launch the Talk Squad together with our wonderful partners in Harry’s, Shout, and Guild. This innovative new service bridges the worlds of mental health and gaming, breaking down barriers that often prevent men from seeking the support they need. From personal experience, I know how transformative it can be to open up and share your feelings before they spiral out of control. My hope is that Talk Squad helps men feel less isolated, showing that seeking help doesn’t have to be daunting—it’s a simple, powerful step towards feeling better.”