Jameson Celebrates Its Reimagined Black Barrel Bottles

The journey begins in the Jameson Bar and flows seamlessly through a series of immersive spaces, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson attempts, fruitlessly, to reveal the artistry and secrets behind such a spectacular whiskey, revelling in the smooth, rich tasting notes of Jameson Black Barrel – toasted oak, caramel and vanilla spice.

Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, makers of Jameson Irish Whiskey: “Jameson Black Barrel perfectly exemplifies our tradition of innovation in Irish whiskey making – it's a whiskey that wouldn’t be possible without the expertise of our team and the generations before them. We are excited to bring this exceptional whiskey and its sleek new look to life through our new campaign, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose passion mirrors the spirit and craftsmanship of Jameson Black Barrel. Under Yorgos Lanthimos’ direction, the campaign showcases the artistry that defines our brand and, along with our refreshed outer bottle, reinforces our commitment to elevate Jameson Black Barrel and solidify its position as a leader in the super-premium+ whiskey category.”

The new campaign, created in partnership with Ogilvy UK, will run across TV, OOH, digital and social in the U.S. and will be available globally from November 2024, with a launch in South Africa planned for 2025, captivating audiences worldwide with the fully immersive world of Jameson Black Barrel.

Jules Chalkley, chief ECD at Ogilvy Group UK: “The Jameson family continues to expand with the next chapter of Must be a Jameson. We're excited to see the brand’s spirit come to life again as Aaron Taylor-Johnson goes on a quest for the ingredients and craftmanship behind Black Barrel’s supreme taste, the greatest story almost told.”

Credits

Client: Jameson

Product: Black Barrel

Campaign name: Untold

Creative Agency: Ogilvy UK

CCO: Andre Laurentino

Chief ECD: Jules Chalkley

ECD: Nicola Wood

Managing Partner: Andrew Brooks

Client Partner: Kaitlin Roach

Project Director: Emily Fry

Senior Account Manager: George Skane-Davis

Head of Integrated Production: Natasha Wellesley

Deputy Head of Moving Image / Executive Producer: Sally Miller

Junior Producer: Eva McAlpine

Production company: ProdCo

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

DOP: Robbie Ryan

Art Department: Shona Heath Studio

Founding Partner: Ian Pons Jewell

Found Partner: Zico Judge

MD / Partner: Jon Adams

Head of Production: Sam Levene

Producer: Amy Appleton

Production Manager: Ada Almeida

Production partner: Superprime Films

MD / Executive Producer: Rebecca Skinner

MD / Executive Producer: Michelle Ross

Associate Producer: Masha Chernitskaya

Hero Casting: Talent Republic

Offline Edit Post Production: Trim

Editor: Tom Lindsay

Executive Producer: Noreen Khan

Producer: Pia Ebrill

Edit Assistant: Joey Henshaw

Audio Post-Production: Wave Sound Studio

Sound Designer: Johnnie Burn & Simon Carroll

Audio Producer: Caroline Jemirifo

Picture Post-Production – Company 3 London

Dailes Colourist - Doychin Margoevski

Dailies Producer – Louis Zimmer

Finishing Colourist – Greg Fisher

Colour Assistant – Conor Middleton

Senior Producers – Edwin Elkington & Christopher Nundy

VFX Company: Time Based Arts

VFX Supervisor: Sheldon Gardner

Online Artist: Ria Shroff

2D team: Manolo Perez, Matt Shires, Lucy Lawerence, Simon Melin, Viola Bascombe, Danny People, Liam Doyle, Olivia O’Neil, Ross Ferguson, Stephen Grasso

3D team: Federico Vanone & Jake Thompson

Shoot Supervisor: Jim Allen & Federico Vanone

Data: Chris Churcher

Post Producer: Tom Manton & Matt Squires

“All I Really Know (Instrumental)” by Iris Gold

Music Supervision by Anne Booty and Joe Rice at SixtyFour Music

Talent licensing: Talent Republic C/o Anne Batz