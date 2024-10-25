Jameson Celebrates Its Reimagined Black Barrel Bottles
With Ogilvy UK, the whisky brand enlists Aaron Taylor-Johnson to tell the untold story of its famed drink
Jameson, the world’s bestselling and most awarded Irish whiskey, today presents ‘Jameson Black Barrel – the Greatest Story Almost Told’, a new global campaign and the latest iteration within the wider ‘Must Be A Jameson’ series.
A short film starring internationally renowned actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson celebrates the recently reimagined Jameson Black Barrel whiskey bottle which better tells the untold story of the whiskey within, reflective of the exceptional quality of the liquid it houses — a combination of multiple distinctive batches of whiskey, expertly blended and aged to create a rich, smooth taste.
Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the film, which sits at the heart of the campaign, immerses viewers into the world of Jameson Black Barrel and welcomes them to the Jameson family. Set within a heightened version of Jameson Distillery, created by set designer Shona Heath, Taylor-Johnson attempts to uncover the secrets of the incredible craftsmanship behind the Jameson Black Barrel whiskey making process; secrets that aren’t written down — instead living solely in the minds of those who know.
The journey begins in the Jameson Bar and flows seamlessly through a series of immersive spaces, as Aaron Taylor-Johnson attempts, fruitlessly, to reveal the artistry and secrets behind such a spectacular whiskey, revelling in the smooth, rich tasting notes of Jameson Black Barrel – toasted oak, caramel and vanilla spice.
Nodjame Fouad, CEO at Irish Distillers, makers of Jameson Irish Whiskey: “Jameson Black Barrel perfectly exemplifies our tradition of innovation in Irish whiskey making – it's a whiskey that wouldn’t be possible without the expertise of our team and the generations before them. We are excited to bring this exceptional whiskey and its sleek new look to life through our new campaign, featuring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, whose passion mirrors the spirit and craftsmanship of Jameson Black Barrel. Under Yorgos Lanthimos’ direction, the campaign showcases the artistry that defines our brand and, along with our refreshed outer bottle, reinforces our commitment to elevate Jameson Black Barrel and solidify its position as a leader in the super-premium+ whiskey category.”
The new campaign, created in partnership with Ogilvy UK, will run across TV, OOH, digital and social in the U.S. and will be available globally from November 2024, with a launch in South Africa planned for 2025, captivating audiences worldwide with the fully immersive world of Jameson Black Barrel.
Jules Chalkley, chief ECD at Ogilvy Group UK: “The Jameson family continues to expand with the next chapter of Must be a Jameson. We're excited to see the brand’s spirit come to life again as Aaron Taylor-Johnson goes on a quest for the ingredients and craftmanship behind Black Barrel’s supreme taste, the greatest story almost told.”
