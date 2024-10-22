Three Things We Learned From... Ogilvy's Behavioural Annual 2024

Despite being a fundamental ingredient of advertising – to influence habits and drive reactions - behavioural science is still seen by many as a 'nice to have;, rather than a crucial element of campaign development.

A marketer might think they understand their customer, but without putting in the hard yards of research then they can never truly be sure that they are right. And being wrong is an expensive mistake to make. They also want measurable impact from their advertising – what is the return on investment but, also, how can it be a surefire activation?

And it is a discipline that works across all business sectors from FMCG to tech to B2B. In short, learning about the core consumer base is vital to produce great work that resonates.

“Marketers must start thinking like behavioural scientists - and it’s high time we reimagine entire marketing teams as a behaviour change department,” says Dan Bennett consulting partner and UK Lead, Behavioural Science for Ogilvy.

“Understanding human behaviours – and then being able to change them – has become critical in demonstrating to boardrooms with tighter budgets that marketing remains the ultimate lever of brand growth. It's the ultimate measure of success,” he adds.

In a society as divided and fast-moving as today, there can be few certainties left for marketers to cling onto in their roles, so keeping up to speed with their core consumer base must be a constant priority.

“Great work often doesn’t have much in common. It doesn’t look alike. It doesn’t sound alike. And nor should it,” continues Matt Waksman, Ogilvy UK’s head of strategy, “But when we look across some of our most effective and creative work, there’s a common factor at play. Whether we’re giving men the tools to tackle misogyny or defending Philly’s place in the basket from supermarket own-brands, there’s a fusion of behavioural science and creative strategy in its foundation. This red thread of strategic collaboration is what makes our work unique, and designed for impact.”

Ogilvy Consulting has released its latest Behavioural Science Annual which offers insights into: tackling low young voter registrations during an election year for charity My Life My Say; the transformation of Argos into an inspiring brand by tapping emotional resonance; and working with the Mayor of London to utilise the word ‘maaate’ as an effective lever again misogyny in young men.

Here are three things we learned from the annual.