Five Things We Learned… About The Evolution Of Retail

Francesca Iodice, head of retail marketing at Canon Europe, said the benefits of having both online and in-person stores has been particularly beneficial for their brand after Covid. “For a product like cameras this is really important. We’ve definitely seen this trend that people research online and purchase offline… The two channels have to work together which is why we are structured in a way to allow these channels to be planned together.”

The report supports Iodice’s viewpoint, in which it found that 72 per cent of people admitted to carrying out research on what to buy online before making the purchase in-person. Such findings highlight that physical retail is being revived and that omni-channel is a positive pathway for the future of shopping.

While the role of online shopping is clearly important, the report further honed into the fact that retail is bouncing-back post-Covid. Unlike years previous, shopping online has seen a decline, with 53 per cent revealing that is where they do the majority of their spending - down from 58 per cent.

Kerner de Lee said such findings are incredibly important for the maintenance of retail - especially stores thats landscape revolves around physical attendance. “It’s world renowned. When you think of Harrods, you think of the physical store… I think the normalisation of the physical is a wonderful thing to see.”

She adds that the boost of in-person shopping is beneficial for experiential factors that can’t be replicated online, such as Harrods’ Prada Caf é.

The popularity of using the internet to shop is reliant on the use of electronic devices, and, according to the report, using a mobile phone to shop is key for online sales. Over half of people said they prefer using the handheld device to shop.

Naji El-Arifi, head of innovation at VML, said mobile shopping is really starting to dominate. “Getting my phone out - it’s always on, always ready… mobile shopping is really starting to dominate the entire experience… 53 per cent of people prefer to use a mobile device - that is an incredibly high number.”

The report also investigates sustainability in which it was discovered that global consumers are considering the environment when making their shopping habits, with a greater engagement with their carbon output.

All the while, it revealed that people are showing showed mixed feelings when comes to the future of technology and AI in their shopping experience. Interestingly, views were mixed, where over half of global consumers admitted to using AI such as ChatGPT while nearly ¾ of people admitted they are “fed up” by talking to AI as opposed to a real person.