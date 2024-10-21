Five Things We Learned... About Dentsu Lab Launching in London

Dentsu UK and Ireland has expanded its innovation proposition which blends R&D methodologies with creativity and design on a global scale, into London.

Dentsu Lab Tokyo was founded in 2014 and, as part of a global expansion, where Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Warsaw will also host the service, with more planned for 2025.

Its work in London will aim to put Dentsu ahead of the curve when it comes to pioneering innovation and creating creative products within the industry across the UK, focusing its work on the likes of virtual reality, AI and augmentation of experiences from sports, gaming, retail and installations to name a few.

It will also be partnering with Virgin and Microsoft, to create, develop, and break the mould when it comes to innovating human experiences.

Stand out technology

Located within its office, Dentsu Lab London, it was launched with a team of world-renowned experts leading the charge. Indy Saha, Dentsu UK and Ireland’s chief experience officer will be heading the London Lab, joined by head of innovation, Alex Hamilton.

Speaking at the launch event, Saha emphasised that the work allows for pathways into the future to be explored: “We’re crafting the experiences and technologies of tomorrow.”

Naoki Tanaka, chief creative officer of Dentsu Lab, believes the work in Tokyo has “revolutionised the intersection of technology and creativity, solving societal challenges and creating visionary expressions that touch hearts and minds”. This is something they wish to continue in London.

Tanaka explains how previous work from Dentsu Labs makes it stand out, providing the example of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Opening Ceremony. Covid-19 meant no spectators were at the Games, making it Denstu’s task to bring the event to life; using state-of-the-art technology and ground-breaking works, individualised graphics for each country participating were showcased on a scale no one thought would be possible.

Angela Tangas, CEO of dentsu UK and Ireland emphasises the importance of having a Lab in London, believing it “isn’t just about keeping pace - it’s about setting the pace”.

“Dentsu Lab in London is a strategic investment in shaping the future of creativity and technology. By building proprietary tools, exploring new media channels, and adapting to evolving consumer habits, we’re ensuring Dentsu stays at the forefront of an industry driven by change,” she adds.

Work showcased at the launch provided a glimpse into creations the Tokyo Lab has created from using your eyes to DJ - derived from helping individuals with motor neuron disease ALS continue doing what they love, and a ‘Flower of Your Mind’ scanner, where your brain signals based off certain buzz words are used to indicate your mood, such as stress, love and concentration.