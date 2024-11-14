John Lewis rings in 'Gifting Hour' in final Part of Christmas Campaign

John Lewis is renowned for its Christmas adverts featuring cover songs. But this year, the retailer is offering aspiring musicians (and indeed anyone who wants to have a go!) a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the next John Lewis cover star. Partnering with BMG and Richard Ashcroft himself, they will launch a nationwide talent search on November 15 on TikTok* via a branded effect on the John Lewis page, using the hashtag #MySonnet.

The lucky winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG. Chosen by Richard Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, the winner receives a remarkable prize package: a professional recording session with a top producer, their cover single released by BMG (with proceeds donated to the Building Happier Futures charity**), a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree, and tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.

Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: “The secret to finding the perfect gift is knowing where to look. Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love. Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time.

“This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star. So whether your style is pop, indie, country or R&B - we can’t wait to hear your take on Sonnet.”

All proceeds from the winning single will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps care-experienced people build brighter futures.

Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We’ve all been there—time’s running out, and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for. That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine - as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.

“The Gifting Hour is a glorious visual and emotional feast which is both grown-up and childlike at the same time. Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s - ‘Sonnet’, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the 90s – and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia. We are delighted, however, to invite the nation to cover the track for Christmas day, in a wonderful twist on the magic John Lewis formula.

It’s the third chapter of John Lewis’s Golden Quarter campaign having announced the return of Never Knowingly Undersold in September and launching their Christmas Gifting Showcase earlier this month. The campaign is supported by out-of-home advertising, digital print and social media that showcases some of the most popular gifting products with a knowing wink as to why it is right for each individual customer. It encourages customers to search in store and online for gifts with knowing and wisdom.

Credits

CAMPAIGN TITLE: The Gifting Hour

CLIENT: John Lewis

JLP CUSTOMER DIRECTOR: Charlotte Lock

BRAND DIRECTOR: Rosie Hanley

BRAND MARKETING LEAD: Katie England

SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER: Carolyn Timberlake

MARKETING MANAGER: Rebecca Day

A DVERTISING AGENCY: Saatchi & Saatchi

CCO: Franki Goodwin

CSO: Richard Huntington

COO: Sarah Jenkins

CPO: Jessica Ringshall

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Eoin Mclaughlin

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Ali Dickinson

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mia Silverman

HEAD OF PLANNING: Emily Lewis-Keane

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Polly Goodman, Shaun Murphy

BUSINESS LEAD: Rania Kouros

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Jack Steer

EXECUTIVE PRODUCTION DIRECTOR: Sam Robinson

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Adam Walker

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Mickalah Aldridge

HEAD OF BUSINESS AFFAIRS: Charlotte Fisher

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: Dan McPhilimey, Liz Staley

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: OMD Manning Gottlieb

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Geraldine Ridgway

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Melanie Nixon

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Tabitha Miller

HEAD OF DIGITAL: Danielle Matthee

MG AV: Andrew Matsoukis

MG SOCIAL: Phaedra Poulimenou, Elizabeth Papadimitri

MG PROGRAMMATIC: Charles Pullen, Emma Walters, Lakshay Bhatia

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Riff Raff

DIRECTOR: Francois Rousselet

OWNER: Matthew Fone

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Jane Tredget

PRODUCER: Jay Lovelock

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Katie Keith

DOP: Nicolas Karakatsanis

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Alexandre Vivet

COSTUME DESIGNER: PC Williams

CASTING: Kharmel Cochrane

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: ETC

COLOURIST: Luke Morrison

VFX SUPERVISOR: Alex Snookes

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Antonia Vlasto

PRODUCER: Oscar Wendt

EDITING COMPANY: Final Cut

EDITOR: Amanda James

PRODUCER: Nikki Porter

SOUND HOUSE: 750MPH

SOUND DESIGN: Sam Ashwell, Jake Ashwell & Mark Hellaby

SOUND MIX : Sam Ashwell

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Olivia Ray

MUSIC : Wake The Town

MUSIC SUPERVISOR: Dom Bastyra