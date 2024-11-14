John Lewis rings in 'Gifting Hour' in final Part of Christmas Campaign
The third instalment of the retailer's festive ad extravaganza with Saatchi & Saatchi brings viewers on an epic journey to find the perfect gift
14 November 2024
The two-minute TV ad, created by Saatchi & Saatchi and the third in the trilogy this season, celebrates the search for the perfect gift through the wisdom of its customers and the breadth of offering in its stores - ending with the strapline: “The secret to finding the perfect gift? Knowing where to look”.
In the ad, the heroine, Sally, has left it a little late to find the right gift for her sister this year and races into a John Lewis store at closing time. Falling through a rack of dresses, she enters a fantastical world. We first see her stumbling out of the wardrobe in the attic of her childhood home and from here we are taken on a whimsical journey through her memories as she searches for the ultimate present, against the clock.
Returning to the store and back to reality she has found the perfect gift, ready and wrapped. Sally then heads outside and has a special moment with her sister who will be the gift’s recipient. As they walk away we see her sister reflected in the John Lewis window as the child from her memories.
John Lewis is renowned for its Christmas adverts featuring cover songs. But this year, the retailer is offering aspiring musicians (and indeed anyone who wants to have a go!) a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become the next John Lewis cover star. Partnering with BMG and Richard Ashcroft himself, they will launch anationwide talent search on November 15 on TikTok* via a branded effect on the John Lewis page, using the hashtag #MySonnet.
The lucky winner will record their own version of Sonnet, to be featured in a special Christmas Day airing of the advert on TV, with the track officially released by BMG. Chosen by Richard Ashcroft and a panel of independent judges, the winner receives a remarkable prize package: a professional recording session with a top producer, their cover single released by BMG (with proceeds donated to the Building Happier Futures charity**), a £3,000 John Lewis shopping spree, and tickets to a Richard Ashcroft headline show in 2025.
Charlotte Lock, customer director for John Lewis, said: “The secret to finding the perfect gift is knowing where to look. Our ad heroes the thoughtful gift-giver and celebrates ‘the gifting hour’, the moment when you go a little deeper in your heart and in our stores to find something really special and meaningful for the ones you love.Our shops are the beating heart of our brand and our customers love the ritual of Christmas shopping there - so we wanted to give the store a starring role in our ad for the first time.
“This year the John Lewis Christmas advert features an original song rather than a cover track, and we’re offering the nation the chance to put their own stamp on it and become the ultimate cover star. So whether your style is pop, indie, country or R&B - we can’t wait to hear your take on Sonnet.”
All proceeds from the winning single will support the John Lewis Partnership’s Building Happier Futures programme, which helps care-experienced people build brighter futures.
Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “We’ve all been there—time’s running out, and you’re still looking for the perfect gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for. That’s why I believe viewers will truly connect with our heroine - as she dives into a rack of dresses, exploring her memories in search of that special gift.
“The Gifting Hour is a glorious visual and emotional feast which is both grown-up and childlike at the same time. Our chosen track, Richard Ashcroft’s - ‘Sonnet’, is a memory for anyone who grew up in the 90s – and the fact we’ve not chosen a cover version really leans into the nostalgia. We are delighted, however, to invite the nation to cover the track for Christmas day, in a wonderful twist on the magic John Lewis formula.
It’s the third chapter of John Lewis’s Golden Quarter campaign having announced the return of Never Knowingly Undersold in September and launching their Christmas Gifting Showcase earlier this month. The campaign is supported by out-of-home advertising, digital print and social media that showcases some of the most popular gifting products with a knowing wink as to why it is right for each individual customer. It encourages customers to search in store and online for gifts with knowing and wisdom.
