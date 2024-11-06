Tech Overload? EE Simplifies the Chaos for Families

EE is stepping up as the go-to brand for families seeking clarity in the often chaotic world of technology.

Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign demonstrates how EE makes it easier to navigate the complexities of tech and gaming, offering expert advice and a range of services to ensure households get the most from their digital devices.

With social from Boomerang, and media planned and bought by Group M, the campaign has two specific edits designed to show EE's tools and services that support families.

The two narratives are:

Tech Turmoil

Tech Turmoil, live from 5 November, follows households after 16:45 as they attempt to upgrade their technology, exploring new TVs, gaming devices, laptops and tablets. Every family has a Chief Technology Officer responsible for kitting out the home and in the film, we see this person striving for perfection as they face the complexities of selecting the ideal technology. Tension starts to build as reviews constantly flash across their screens, highlighting the challenges of navigating new products online. Finally, a sense of peace is restored to the households as we see families scrolling through the EE Tech Store. The film concludes with the familiar and reassuring voice of Kevin Bacon, who states "Choosing tech is a minefield. The EE Tech store has tools, services and exclusive offers for EE customers to help you get the right tech”.

The campaign has been planned and bought by GroupM and will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), social and digital.

The social work has been created by Boomerang and runs across Instagram and TikTok. It will see content creators JungleBadger and Gadgetsboy use the EE Tech Store to demonstrate how shopping can be made easier using EE’s tools, services and exclusive offers available for EE customers.