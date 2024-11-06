Tech Overload? EE Simplifies the Chaos for Families
The campaign, by Saatchi & Saatchi, includes two edits that show how EE’s tools and services help navigate the world of tech and gaming with ease
06 November 2024
EE is stepping up as the go-to brand for families seeking clarity in the often chaotic world of technology.
Created by Saatchi & Saatchi, the campaign demonstrates how EE makes it easier to navigate the complexities of tech and gaming, offering expert advice and a range of services to ensure households get the most from their digital devices.
With social from Boomerang, and media planned and bought by Group M, the campaign has two specific edits designed to show EE's tools and services that support families.
The two narratives are:
Tech Turmoil
Tech Turmoil, live from 5 November, follows households after 16:45 as they attempt to upgrade their technology, exploring new TVs, gaming devices, laptops and tablets. Every family has a Chief Technology Officer responsible for kitting out the home and in the film, we see this person striving for perfection as they face the complexities of selecting the ideal technology. Tension starts to build as reviews constantly flash across their screens, highlighting the challenges of navigating new products online. Finally, a sense of peace is restored to the households as we see families scrolling through the EE Tech Store. The film concludes with the familiar and reassuring voice of Kevin Bacon, who states "Choosing tech is a minefield. The EE Tech store has tools, services and exclusive offers for EE customers to help you get the right tech”.
The campaign has been planned and bought by GroupM and will run across broadcast video on demand (BVOD), social and digital.
The social work has been created by Boomerang and runs across Instagram and TikTok. It will see content creators JungleBadger and Gadgetsboy use the EE Tech Store to demonstrate how shopping can be made easier using EE’s tools, services and exclusive offers available for EE customers.
Pete Jeavons, marketing communications director at EE, comments: “We understand how important technology is in our customers' everyday lives, from work, to gaming and relaxing. We also know that the world of technology is ever-changing and at times trying to choose the right tech can feel like a minefield. With EE, our customers have access to tools, services and expert advice so they can get the most out of their devices”.
Panic Mode
The 30-second film depicts parents stressed and confused as they attempt to find gifts for their children but struggle to get to grips with the different gaming products and jargon. The edit shows parents as they trawl through websites searching for gaming kits, unable to decipher the difference between a host of gaming products, jargon, characters and motifs. As the pressure builds, we see quick transitions between parents’ confused faces as the phrases swirl around in their heads, from COD, to rage quit and drop shot. Suddenly as they scream out in frustration and the film reaches a crescendo, harmony is restored as the parents relax while peacefully searching the EE Game Store. The film ends with Kevin Bacon stating, “Gaming is complicated. The EE Game Store has kit, tools and services to help anyone on any network to get the most out of gaming”.
Will John, ECD, Saatchi & Saatchi says “For those that understand it, the world of tech and gaming can be complex. And for those that don’t, it can be impenetrable. All the jargon, options and opinions ramp up the pressure causing chaos and confusion. We wanted to capture that sense of tech turmoil and panic, positioning EE as the trusted guide to help people navigate it all”.
EE has an ambition to be the most personal, customer-focused brand in the UK. This means offering a range of products and services to enhance and guide customers through their everyday lives - from work and home tech to learning and gaming. With EE, customers have access to the best connectivity and technology solutions for their connected lives. They can also receive expert advice on the right tech for them, how to get the best out of their devices and how to safeguard themselves.
