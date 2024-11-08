Ross Kemp Uncovers the Truth About Smart Meters with Smart Energy GB
AMV BBDO unites Albert Einstein with the TV star to highlight that four out of five people are happy with their meter
08 November 2024
Ross Kemp is travelling across the UK to visit homes and find out how people feel about their smart meters, in collaboration with Smart Energy GB and AMV BBDO. Directed by Fred Rowson through BlinkInk, the project features Kemp’s trademark investigative style, laced with humour, to highlight research revealing that four out of five people are satisfied with their smart meters. It will be seen across TV, digital, social media, radio and press.
With over half of homes now having a smart meter, the campaign is designed to provide proof that the majority of those owners are happy – citing advantages like easier budgeting and cost savings. The campaign will engage and reassure audiences via a highly targeted media strategy that leverages demographic insights, interest-based targeting, and contextual placements.
Chris Taggart, director of marketing at Smart Energy GB, said: “There is no one better than Ross Kemp to get to the truth. And his light touch humour shows the human side of the simple truth that most people are happy with their smart meters. This complements our ads with Angela Rippon, also running, where Angela shows how we can take advantage of energy rewards schemes and get access to cheaper off-peak energy, thanks to a smart meter.”
This new campaign comes hot on the heels of Smart Energy GB’s recent September launch of a campaign featuring broadcasting legend Angela Rippon. Also directed by Rowson through BlinkInk, Angela demonstrates the flexibility that made her a hit on Strictly, while teaching Albert Einstein – and viewers – the many simple ways that people could be rewarded for being flexible with their energy, only with a smart meter.
AMV BBDO’s creative team Tim Riley and Ant Eagle said: “Everyone knows Ross as a fearless investigator. Now he boldly goes down the leafy streets of the UK to uncover the truth about smart meters – and it’s good news.”
The two highly integrated campaigns will run alongside each other from early November this year, and into 2025.
