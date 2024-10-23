"It's always illuminating, sometimes hard but never boring"- BBH's Alex Grieve

When Alex Grieve was hired as BBH's global chief creative officer in 2022 it was something of a homecoming.

Grieve, who joined from AMV BBDO where he had been CCO since 2019 and having joined as ECD in 2011, started his career at BBH. He had spent 11 fruitful years at AMV, which saw him lead the agency to be named Cannes Lions Agency of the Year in 2021.

But the lure of BBH, where he had spent 14 years between 1996 and 2010, and the prospect of becoming only the fourth global CCO at BBH since Sir John Hegarty was understandably too strong.

We spoke to Grieve about his role (as a Brit) running this most prestigious of agency network brands.

What are the advantages of a background in British creativity when it comes to working with creative colleagues and clients in other markets?

Since, forever, British advertising has punched above its weight. Perhaps the inbuilt cynicism around anything to do with selling has meant that to truly earn someone's attention we've had to work just a little bit harder. The net result is we have, at our best, a track record of excellence. That buys you respect or at the very least a chance you might actually be listened to. Also, let's be honest, the universality of English as a language helps. That's down to a track record of Colonialism which is not excellent at all.

What are the main challenges of working creatively in markets and cultures that aren’t your own?

Bringing your own preconceived and pre-conditioned views of what culture and creativity are. The job is to listen and understand. Just because you don't 'get it' doesn't mean it isn't right. However, I do also believe that the very best ideas are based on universal truths. There are less of those today. We need more.

How does the talent pool vary in the different markets you work in? Are there different types of creative skill-sets and/or perspectives in different markets?

Not really. And I think a real danger is to create stereotypes: that Asia is more tech and innovation focussed; Latin America better at activations; that Australasia is the place for BETA; that UK is the home of Big Brand ideas; that America is the King of Comedy; and so on.

Like all stereotypes or cliches some of this is true. But, in general, talent is talent no matter where it exists and the trick is to be open-minded enough to recognize it, not pigeon-hole it.

Are clients looking for different things from their creative partners in different markets or are the creative ‘asks’ universal?

There are always examples where specific problems exist in specific markets that need solving by specific forms of creativity. But, in general, I believe the 'asks' are universal: Do something that creates enough energy for someone to consider, interact or buy with or from a brand.

For you, personally, what are the most fulfilling things about operating creatively in different markets and on the global stage?

Above and beyond awards, status, wins... the thing that drives any genuine creative person is curiosity. Working with different, brilliantly talented people from around the world is always illuminating, sometimes hard but never boring.

Tell us about some of the work you’re proudest of that those of us in the UK might not be familiar with.

I love the Google Black Owned Friday work from BBH New York. I love the Heinekicks work from BBH Singapore (below). Most of all I love the work in the pipeline. Watch this space.