Starbucks ad offers up a festive respite

Michelle Chin - VP, Marketing & Product at Starbucks, said: “Amidst the holiday rush, Starbucks can offer a moment of calm when it’s needed most. Drink In, Breathe Out is about uplifting the everyday by encouraging more moments of calm amidst the chaos. We want to remind people that we’re a community coffee house where people can pause, reconnect, and share meaningful moments, whether with loved ones or with themselves”.

The campaign launches from Thursday 7 th November alongside Starbucks Holiday menu which sees the iconic Red Cup return along with a variety of beverages including Toffee Nut Latte, and new Gingerbread Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte and Caramel Waffle Cream Iced Latte.

Drink In, Breathe Out was created by Starbucks EMEA and TBWA\London and will be brought to life across EMEA in partnership with Edelman, We Are Social and Havas among others.

Lauren Coates, Creative Director at TBWA\London, said: “The craftsmanship behind this campaign is extraordinary—from the mini red cups and travelator sets to the intricate animation of each character and the realistic Starbucks. The blend of 3D, stop-motion, and 2D animation brings a magical, tactile quality that captures the message and call-to-action to Drink In, Breathe Out this holiday”.