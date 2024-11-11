Starbucks ad offers up a festive respite
The TBWA\London created 'Drink In, Breathe Out' spot shows how a warm cup of coffee can offer reprise amid the frantic Christmas rush
11 November 2024
The endless tangled festive tree lights, frantic last-minute supermarket dashes, and obligatory work parties signals the arrival of the holiday season.
This year, Starbucks offers a break from the chaos for those looking to embrace the festivities through a new integrated campaign - 'Drink In, Breathe Out' – which will come to life across TV, digital, OOH, earned, owned and experiential across EMEA.
'Drink In, Breathe Out' celebrates Starbucks’ mission to nurture human connection and its heritage as a community coffee house. Recognising the spectrum of emotions the holidays bring and the beauty of embracing them all, it positions Starbucks as a haven to enjoy a momentary escape with loved ones.
A TVC features a unique blend of 3D sets, stop motion, and animated 2D characters and follows a busy modern-day man as he navigates the joyful chaos of the season. Moving speedily through scenes, he encounters what feels like an endless stream of parties, gatherings, shopping trips, and stress. It is only when he takes a sip of his favourite Starbucks beverage that everything slows down, allowing him to reconnect with the spirit of the season and his loved ones.
Michelle Chin - VP, Marketing & Product at Starbucks, said: “Amidst the holiday rush, Starbucks can offer a moment of calm when it’s needed most. Drink In, Breathe Out is about uplifting the everyday by encouraging more moments of calm amidst the chaos. We want to remind people that we’re a community coffee house where people can pause, reconnect, and share meaningful moments, whether with loved ones or with themselves”.
The campaign launches from Thursday 7th November alongside Starbucks Holiday menu which sees the iconic Red Cup return along with a variety of beverages including Toffee Nut Latte, and new Gingerbread Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte and Caramel Waffle Cream Iced Latte.
Drink In, Breathe Out was created by Starbucks EMEA and TBWA\London and will be brought to life across EMEA in partnership with Edelman, We Are Social and Havas among others.
Lauren Coates, Creative Director at TBWA\London, said: “The craftsmanship behind this campaign is extraordinary—from the mini red cups and travelator sets to the intricate animation of each character and the realistic Starbucks. The blend of 3D, stop-motion, and 2D animation brings a magical, tactile quality that captures the message and call-to-action to Drink In, Breathe Out this holiday”.
Credits
Creative agency: TBWA\London
Creative Director: Lauren Coates
Creatives: Ben Brazier, Johnny Ruthven, Dan Jones
Strategy Partner: Kris Flemington
Strategy Partner: LJ Kirkby-Jones
Snr Broadcast Producer: Megan Sutton
Business Director: Max Phillips
Account Director: Rufus Knight-Jacobs
Account Manager: Marcella Zanin
Account Executive: Yael Setty
UK Media agency: Havas
Production Company: Blink Ink
Directors: Andy & Adeena
Executive Producer: Bart Yates
Head of Production: Alex Halley
Producer: Rebecca Little
Production Managers: Charlie Herbert, Molly Turner
DOP: Simon Paul
Lead 2D Artist: Tim Dillnut
Lead compositor- Simone Ghilardotti
Stop motion animators - Andy Biddle & Tobias Fouracre