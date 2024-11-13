Disney taps Taika Waititi for Emotive Christmas Short

Disney is using the power of its timeless original storytelling to inspire joy and wonder this holiday season, with an all-new short in collaboration with Academy Award winner Taika Waititi premiering today on YouTube. The new short supports long-term charity partner, Make-A-Wish International, across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

“For generations, Disney has been an ever-present part of the holiday season all over the world, and this short builds on the enduring connection that so many families have with Disney during this special time of year,” said Asad Ayaz, chief brand officer, The Walt Disney Company. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Taika Waititi on this timeless story of childhood friendship against the backdrop of this magical season.”

'A Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus' follows the journey of a child who discovers a curious octopus has attached to his head during a seaside vacation. After returning home, the boy forms a true friendship with the octopus by introducing his new companion to his life on land, before taking the lovable octopus out into the world to experience the joy of the holidays. The boy comes to understand the extent of the octopus’ desire to explore everything the world has to offer, and he sets in motion a plan to make it happen.

For the boy and the octopus, it is the precious everyday moments of childhood and friendship, as much as the magic of the season, that make their time together so meaningful. Disney fans will love finding even more hidden easter eggs throughout the holiday short including from beloved films like Moana (2016), Lilo and Stitch (2002), and Toy Story (1995), among others.