Work Of The Week
Work Of The Week: Waitrose's Sweet Suspicion; Sainsbury's BIG Christmas; Boots Makeover and More...
The best creative, curated
07 November 2024
'Sweet Suspicion' for Waitrose by Saatchi & Saatchi
Waitrose has set the table for a Christmas mystery that’s about more than festive drama; it’s a celebration of the joy, togetherness, and quality food that make the season unforgettable. In 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery', the brand showcases not just a culinary show-stopper—its No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert—but its wider proposition: elevating moments shared over exceptional food.
'Sainsbury's Big Christmas' by NCA
The magic of Christmas has begun as Sainsbury's debuts its exciting new advert today. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s timeless and cherished story, the new Christmas advert features the beloved BFG alongside Sainsbury’s colleagues as they take viewers on a whimsical culinary adventure.
'The Christmas Makeover' for Boots by VML
Boots releases its 2024 festive marketing campaign, “The Christmas Makeover”, unleashing the magic of beauty with actor and Bridgerton star, Adjoa Andoh as Mrs. Claus in a wonderland of Boots beauty. The film follows Adjoa as she leads her trusty squad of beauty elves in her Christmas “Werkshop”, reminding viewers that Boots has a present for every kind of beauty enthusiast.
'Advent' for Cadbury by VCCP
Cadbury, in partnership with its agency of record VCCP London has launched a new integrated campaign designed to capture the true spirit of Christmas while celebrating special moments and diverse holiday traditions. This out of home-led campaign marks the first time in years that Cadbury has released a campaign specifically centred around the beloved advent calendar, aiming to make Cadbury a part of everyone's countdown to Christmas.
'Your Uber driver is minutes away' by Mother
In a fresh campaign designed to build awareness across key UK towns and cities, Uber has launched "Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away." Aimed at drawing new customers from 14 towns and cities in Northern England, the campaign seeks to highlight Uber's presence in communities outside the traditional metropolitan hubs. The campaign emerged from an in-depth analysis of Uber's UK reach. While data showed ample ride availability in these areas, it also revealed that many local residents were unaware that Uber operated in their town.
'Listings in Lights' for Ebay by Weber Shandwick
eBay announced the launch of “Listings in Lights,” an immersive display in the heart of London that promotes private selling and lets people shop for pre-loved items across luxury, fashion, home, tech, and toys, from eBay sellers across the UK. The display follows last month’s removal of selling fees for private sellers in the UK, making it free to sell across all categories except for motors. Weber Shandwick supported eBay in bringing Listings in Lights to life in time for the festive season, from ideation to creative delivery.
'Rockstar' for Argos by T&Pm
Argos has released its 2024 Christmas campaign with the help of Golden Globe winning director, Michael Gracey. Starring two familiar faces once again, brand mascots Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur help to shine a light on how the retailer can fulfil customers’ festive dreams no matter what they are.
'Give a little a love' for Morrisons by Leo Burnett
Morrisons is honouring the true stars of the season: the dedicated hosts who turn their homes into festive wonderlands and bring family and friends together around the table. Created by Leo Burnett, the ad champions these unsung heroes supporting them in orchestrating the ultimate holiday feast, from carefully prepared roasts to indulgent desserts.
'Tacommodation' for Taco Bell by The Or
Taco Bell has transformed a Leeds student digs into a Taco-themed haven, just in time for Halloween. Developed by creative company The Or, Tacommodation is a Taco Bell-themed student flat that brings the magic of Taco Bell to the home. The digs have been kitted out with details found in Taco Bell restaurants, including menu boards, ordering screens installed in the kitchen, and reusable cutlery and trays.
1/2
2/2
'The Forty-Seven %' for Sky Broadband by McCann London
Sky Broadband is excited to reveal “The Forty-Seven %”, ahead of the Women’s Esports Final, the culmination of the year-long Women in Gaming 2024 initiative. Before every major tournament, it’s a rite of passage for the full squad to take a photo together. That’s why Sky Broadband and McCann London have created “The Forty-Seven %”, a powerful image featuring 47 inspiring women gamers representing the 47 per cent of UK gamers who are women, a little-known statistic which this campaign spotlights.
'S-word' for Smyths Toys by Droga5 Dublin
Smyths Toys Superstores has tapped into the universal joy children feel when they hear the brand's name, harnessing that excitement for its Christmas messaging. Central to the brand’s proposition is the "S-word"—the electrifying reaction kids have at the mere mention of Smyths. This energy is reflected in the brand’s iconic jingle, “We really wanna go to Smyths Toys Superstores.” Created by Droga 5, the festive message spreads across TV and social media in markets such as the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany, with a playful twist for parents.
'You're On It' for HMRC by Pablo and Unlimited
Pablo & UNLIMITED launch a major new campaign for His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC). The campaign sees a renewed push from HMRC to raise awareness of their digital channels and encourages customers to make use of online and digital services for a number of simple tasks, instead of calling or writing to the Department. This first work focuses on driving customers to download the free and secure HMRC app and be ‘On It’ with their money and tax affairs.
'Give Knowingly' for John Lewis by Saatchi & Saatchi
John Lewis is doubling down on its promise of thoughtful gifting this Christmas season, positioning itself as the go-to retailer for shoppers seeking meaningful, quality presents. In its latest campaign, "Give Knowingly," the brand celebrates the discerning choices made by its customers as they navigate the holiday season, reinforcing John Lewis’s place as the ultimate home for gifting.
'Wildly Irresistible' for Bear Snacks by The Or
BEAR Fruit Snacks, part of the Lotus Bakeries portfolio, has unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Wildly Irresistible’, staking its claim in kids' healthy snacking as the only 100% fruit snack worth the hype. Developed by creative shop The Or, ‘Wildly Irresistible’ also debuts the brand’s relaunch of its mascot.