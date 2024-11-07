Work Of The Week: Waitrose's Sweet Suspicion; Sainsbury's BIG Christmas; Boots Makeover and More...

'Your Uber driver is minutes away' by Mother

In a fresh campaign designed to build awareness across key UK towns and cities, Uber has launched "Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away." Aimed at drawing new customers from 14 towns and cities in Northern England, the campaign seeks to highlight Uber's presence in communities outside the traditional metropolitan hubs. The campaign emerged from an in-depth analysis of Uber's UK reach. While data showed ample ride availability in these areas, it also revealed that many local residents were unaware that Uber operated in their town.

