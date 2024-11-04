Morrisons Musical Mittens Give A Little Love This Christmas

Directed by Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the ad combines theatre with Morrisons’ culinary expertise, ensuring that each plate is crafted to help hosts serve the best. From British turkeys to fresh, seasonal vegetables and hand-prepared meats, the focus remains on giving customers everything they need to create memorable moments around the Christmas table.

“Morrisons is here to ensure that every host can put on the greatest show at home this Christmas,” said Alex Rogerson, Morrisons group customer and marketing officer. “We know that hosting can come with some pressure, but with our top-quality Christmas range and a little help from Morrisons experts and our singing oven gloves – our customers are set to shine bright this Christmas, with our range of great value food that looks spectacular, and tastes just as good.”

With a focus on quality and tradition, Morrisons brings a touch of magic to the nation’s kitchens, supporting every host in making this Christmas one to remember.

Mark Elwood, CCO at Leo Burnett UK, said: “The oven glove puppets have become an icon of Morrison’s Christmas, embodying the heart and soul of every festive kitchen. This year, we wanted to take them to the next level by giving them their own voices, turning them into inspiring and supportive companions for hosts all over the nation. Highlighting the journey every Christmas chef goes through; we knew this theatrical take and ‘The Greatest Showman’ Director Michael Gracey, would truly bring this to life.”

Wavemaker UK is responsible for the media strategy, planning and buying for The Greatest Show at Home campaign, ensuring it reaches homes the length and breadth of the UK. Media activations span TV, digital display, social media, cinema and outdoor ads, in addition to audio and print activity in partnership with Bauer and Immediate Media respectively - all designed to support and inspire as we head into the Christmas season.

The Black Kite team joined in pre-production, collaborating closely with the Director to design complex camera movements for each choreographed scene. The VFX team carefully planned these ambitious moves to maximise creative flexibility.

Additionally, instore creative execution, including creative design and photography for the customer journey was carried out by Live & Breathe.

Morrisons is also launching a series of playful social content featuring the oven gloves, including unboxing videos and series of films with the gloves suggesting dishes for different festive occasions and tips to help hosts get stage-ready alongside Morrisons colleagues demonstrating their expertise. There will also be light-hearted bloopers with the gloves, capturing fun outtakes to bring extra festive cheer.

Additionally, the fan-favourite Cat Glove from last year returns with a new spinoff ad, introducing the Kitten Mittens. The campaign will be supported with a series of fully integrated 20" food and drink focused ads across TV and Radio. Set to the backdrop of “Give a little a love", the gloves will make an appearance along whilst hero-ing award-winning delicious food and offers.