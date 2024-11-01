Winter Wonderland: The Christmas Ad Campaigns of 2024

Smyths Toys Taps Into Childhood Joy with 'S-word' Holiday Message

Smyths Toys Superstores has tapped into the universal joy children feel when they hear the brand's name, harnessing that excitement for its Christmas messaging. Central to the brand’s proposition is the "S-word"—the electrifying reaction kids have at the mere mention of Smyths. This energy is reflected in the brand’s iconic jingle, “We really wanna go to Smyths Toys Superstores.” Created by Droga 5, the festive message spreads across TV and social media in markets such as the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany, with a playful twist for parents.

Read here.