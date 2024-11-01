Winter Wonderland: The Christmas Ad Campaigns of 2024
A ongoing round-up of work celebrating the brand campaigns released for this year's festive season.
01 November 2024
Welcome to Creative Salon's ongoing round-up of Christmas campaigns released throughout the Golden Quarter in the build-up to the big day. We'll be keeping you up-to-date on some of the major work released for the winter season over the coming weeks including brands such as John Lewis, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Argos and many more.
National Lottery celebrates coming together this Christmas
National Lottery's parent company Allwyn spotlights its scratchcards in its Christmas ad. Created with VCCP it shows a family playing a set of musical scratch cards around the table capturing the spirit of Christmas playfulness. An additional radio spot featuring National Lottery funded choir VoxSchool singing '12 Days of Christmas' adds to the festivities.
McDonald's Delivers a Magical Pause in the Holiday Rush
McDonald’s is spreading festive cheer with The Gift of McDonald’s, a campaign celebrating the magic of finding a joyful pause during the holiday season. A dazzling 60-second film, set to Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction,” showcases a whimsical journey to the drive-thru, featuring glowing Golden Arches, a snowball fight with Grimace, and more.
Smyths Toys Taps Into Childhood Joy with 'S-word' Holiday Message
Smyths Toys Superstores has tapped into the universal joy children feel when they hear the brand's name, harnessing that excitement for its Christmas messaging. Central to the brand’s proposition is the "S-word"—the electrifying reaction kids have at the mere mention of Smyths. This energy is reflected in the brand’s iconic jingle, “We really wanna go to Smyths Toys Superstores.” Created by Droga 5, the festive message spreads across TV and social media in markets such as the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany, with a playful twist for parents.
John Lewis Rings In 'Gifting Hour' In Final Part Of Christmas Campaign
The highly anticipated finale of John Lewis' Christmas ad by Saatchi & Saatchi tells the story of a woman shopping for the perfect gift for her sister. Going back through time the film shows the sisters in times of conflict and shows them come together again.
Disney Taps Taika Waititi For Emotive Christmas Short
Disney has joined forces with Adam&Eve DDB to build on its legacy with a touching storyline based on its timeless appeal. Directed by Academy award-winning Taika Waititi the short film tells the tale of an amphibious octopus discovered by a young boy.
Tesco feeds Christmas spirit in melancholy campaign
Tesco's campaign by BBH highlights the ups and downs of the festive season and shows how food can be a portal to positive memories. The nostalgic ad features 'On Melancholy Hill' by Gorillaz.
Starbucks ad offers up a festive respite
As the holiday season kicks off with messy tree lights, frantic shopping sprees and obligatory office celebrations, Starbucks is offering a refreshing pause. Their new campaign, 'Drink In, Breathe Out,' aims to bring some peace amidst the chaos, with a multi-platform presence across TV, digital, outdoor, earned, owned and experiential media throughout EMEA.
O2 highlights the experiences of people affected by data poverty this Christmas
O2 is using its Christmas campaign to raise awareness of the National Databank, an initiative launched in 2021 in partnership with the digital inclusion charity Good Things Foundation, to highlight data poverty in the UK.
Cadbury's Latest Christmas Campaign Celebrates Advent Calendar Tradition
Cadbury’s latest Christmas campaign captures the warmth and joy of holiday traditions, with a focus on the beloved Advent Calendar. This year, the campaign celebrates the unique ways families and friends come together during the festive season, from cozy Christmas dinners to playful holiday games.
Boots gives Mrs Claus a dazzling touch of Bridgeton
Boots' 2024 festive campaign, "The Christmas Makeover," stars Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh as a bold, beauty-loving Mrs. Claus, leading her team of “beauty elves” in a magical holiday workshop. With a swipe of No7 lipstick and a playful approach to Christmas gifting, she brings to life Boots’ message of beauty-inspired presents for everyone.
Who Took the Pudding? Waitrose Serves Up a Christmas Whodunnit to Savour
Waitrose’s Christmas ad, Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery, combines festive joy with a playful whodunnit when their show-stopping Red Velvet Bauble Dessert goes missing. Led by Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, the star-studded cast brings humor and holiday warmth as a quirky family of food lovers becomes suspects in this holiday mystery.
Morrisons Musical Mitten Give A Little Love This Christmas
Morrisons’ Christmas ad brings back its beloved animated oven mitts, who take centre stage in a performance of Give a Little Love from Bugsy Malone. Created by Leo Burnett, this festive campaign celebrates the dedicated hosts who transform their homes into holiday wonderlands.
Argos' Electric Christmas Campaign Arrives
Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur return for this festive season with work from T&Pm, showing how Argos can fulfil customers' festive desires.
Freeman's Teams with Sophie Ellis Bexter and the Style Squad
Devised by MullenLowe, this 30-second spot sees the pop queen dressed for the holidays and set to hand out gifts from the catalogue company on a wintery night on Sleigh Street.
Very Invites Families to Daydream Their Way to an Early Christmas
While not in the strictness sense a Christmas ad, Daydreaming, created by The Gate, urged families to start Christmas shopping early (is October really that early?), showcasing a wide toy range and flexible payment options to ease festive spending.
John Lewis Rewrites the Rules of Thoughtful Gifting This Christmas
In the leadup to John Lewis' main festive feature, Give Knowingly marks the second chapter in the three-part seasonal series created by Saatchi & Saatchi. The ad showcases the wisdom and wise choices of John Lewis' customers, as they search for the perfect Christmas gift for their loved ones.