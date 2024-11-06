Smyths Toys Taps Into Childhood Joy with 'S-word' Holiday Message

Sinead Byrne, European MD Smyths Toys Superstores, said “Our Christmas ads are always focused on the joy and wonder that children experience when they think of toys and Smyths Toys, and this year, we wanted to have some extra fun with it. The bleeped version is a playful nod to how irresistible our brand is for children, and we hope families enjoy the humour of it this festive season.”

This campaign comes hot on the heels of the launch of the iconic Smyths Toys Superstores catalogue, a staple in millions of European homes in the lead-up to the festive season. The catalogue cover was also developed by Droga5 Dublin and features characters from the new Christmas campaign.

Alex Ingarfield, Creative Director, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, said, “Smyths Toys is a very powerful set of words. Kids have a Pavlovian response to it - if parents let it slip, excitement and chaosensues. So, we went all in on the brand’s name, pushing the campaign to the edge of madness. The result is a knowing nod to parents, but something that makes every kid giggle.”

This launch is the first in a series of new works that will emerge from the developing relationship between Smyths Toys Superstores and Droga5 Dublin.

