Smyths Toys Taps Into Childhood Joy with 'S-word' Holiday Message
Droga5 Dublin brings Smyths Toys’ brand proposition to life this holiday season, tapping into the pure excitement children feel at the mention of the iconic store
06 November 2024
Smyths Toys Superstores has tapped into the universal joy children feel when they hear the brand's name, harnessing that excitement for its Christmas messaging. Central to the brand’s proposition is the "S-word"—the electrifying reaction kids have at the mere mention of Smyths. This energy is reflected in the brand’s iconic jingle, “We really wanna go to Smyths Toys Superstores.”
Created by Droga 5, the festive message spreads across TV and social media in markets such as the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany, with a playful twist for parents. A kid-friendly, bleeped version of the ad on Instagram and YouTube allows families to share the joy of the moment, without the immediate urge to visit the store.
Through a combination of nostalgia and humour, Smyths Toys reinforces its place as a magical destination for children, continuing to spark imagination and wonder in homes across Europe.
Sinead Byrne, European MD Smyths Toys Superstores, said “Our Christmas ads are always focused on the joy and wonder that children experience when they think of toys and Smyths Toys, and this year, we wanted to have some extra fun with it. The bleeped version is a playful nod to how irresistible our brand is for children, and we hope families enjoy the humour of it this festive season.”
This campaign comes hot on the heels of the launch of the iconic Smyths Toys Superstores catalogue, a staple in millions of European homes in the lead-up to the festive season. The catalogue cover was also developed by Droga5 Dublin and features characters from the new Christmas campaign.
Alex Ingarfield, Creative Director, Droga5 Dublin, part of Accenture Song, said, “Smyths Toys is a very powerful set of words. Kids have a Pavlovian response to it - if parents let it slip, excitement and chaosensues. So, we went all in on the brand’s name, pushing the campaign to the edge of madness. The result is a knowing nod to parents, but something that makes every kid giggle.”
This launch is the first in a series of new works that will emerge from the developing relationship between Smyths Toys Superstores and Droga5 Dublin.
