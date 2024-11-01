Sainsbury's Celebrates Christmas With The BFG

The retailer has again enlisted the support of real Sainsbury’s store colleagues to take part in the advert. A Food Services Assistant and keen drama student, she stars in her acting debut as the BFG’s friend Sophie, highlighting the vital role Sainsbury’s colleagues play at Christmas and all year round.

The ad concludes as we see Sophie and the BFG wishing each other a Merry Christmas and Stephen Fry inviting customers to seek the retailer’s expertise, asking “Want to go big this Christmas? Ask Sainsbury’s. Good Food for all of us”.

Emma Bisley, head of campaigns, at Sainsbury’s, said: “The festive season is about making wonderful memories, and we're here to help our customers create a truly unforgettable Christmas with family and friends, especially when it comes to food.

“At Sainsbury’s, providing good food for all of us is at the heart of everything we do. We want to offer a diverse range of high-quality food products suitable for any occasion, whether customers are looking for new holiday delights or classic festive favourites, Sainsbury's has something to satisfy every taste and budget through this year’s Christmas range.

“Collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year was a remarkable opportunity to tap into the nostalgia and heartwarming spirit that the BFG embodies and we hope that this advert captures the nation's hearts and fills them with joy.”

The BFG is one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved and enduring stories, regularly featuring in the top 10 most popular children’s stories in the UK. With over 21 million copies sold worldwide and translated into 49 languages, it continues to capture the imaginations of generations globally.

Natalie Hopkins, director of global product and partnerships at the Roald Dahl Story Company, said: “By collaborating with Sainsbury’s to bring Roald Dahl’s beloved BFG to life in a new story, we hope the nation is as captivated as we are to see two old friends back together this Christmas.”

The BFG is perfect for Sainsbury’s mission to create a Big Christmas for all. Having only snozzcumbers to devour in Giant Country, his curiosity for good food leads to an adventure of discovery and wonderment with Sainsbury’s Sophie in order to bring the magic of Christmas to everyone.”

This year’s advert was created by Sainsbury’s advertising agency New Commercial Arts and launches for the first time on Friday 1 November. The 104” advert will be supported by a series of 60”, 30” and 20” films, each leading with the line, ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’, and will see colleagues reassure customers that Sainsbury’s has something for everyone this Christmas.

To ensure a magical Christmas is had by all, Sainsbury's is working with its longtime charity partner, Comic Relief, to distribute over five million meals to families experiencing food poverty this Christmas. This forms part of Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief’s ongoing Nourish the Nation programme, and there will be a special version of this year’s advert highlighting this all-important work.

