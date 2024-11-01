Sainsbury's Celebrates Christmas With The BFG
The retailer's Christmas ad - created by NCA - stars the iconic Roald Dahl character to showcase its festive 'Taste The Difference' range
01 November 2024
The magic of Christmas has begun as Sainsbury's debuts its exciting new advert today. Inspired by Roald Dahl’s timeless and cherished story, the new Christmas advert features the beloved BFG alongside Sainsbury’s colleagues as they take viewers on a whimsical culinary adventure.
The ad opens with a captivating scene featuring the infamous ugly vegetable, a towering, knobbly, black-and-white striped snozzcumber that will evoke memories of the beloved book. Suddenly – thud! – a cleaver comes in and chops it in half. Meanwhile, off-camera, a familiar voice is fantasising about much more pleasant alternatives, “Prawn Coat-tails, Beef Welly-boot, Wigs in Blankets”.
The camera zooms in on a 24-foot-tall giant with enormous ears, only to discover that it is in fact the BFG, surrounded by magical clutter in his secret cave lined with row upon row of dream jars. After a moment’s contemplation, he turns to the camera and asks, “Hey Sainsbury’s, how can we make this Christmas a bit more… phizz-whizzing?”
A Sainsbury's name badge labelled 'Sophie' appears. A colleague in a car park returns a trolley when a colossal sneeze blasts snowflakes and sets off car alarms. A towering figure emerges, and a mighty cloak is lowered to reveal the BFG crouching in the shadows behind the trolley park.
“BFG!” exclaims Sophie, “I hear you need our help”. There’s a brief pause as the BFG’s enormous fingers stretch out and unfurl onto the ground in front of her, “As a matter of fact, I does” he replies.
The ad cuts to the BFG and Sophie travelling in search of great tasting food, sourcing fresh produce from Sainsbury’s trusted suppliers—including salmon, Brussels sprouts, and deliciously crumbly Stilton cheese.
The camera pans out to reveal a bountiful dining table in the BFG’s dream cave overflowing with delectable Taste the Difference and Sainsbury’s dishes, including a roasted Carrot Galette, a Smoked Salmon and Maple Terrine, and a delicious Golden Forest dessert.
The retailer has again enlisted the support of real Sainsbury’s store colleagues to take part in the advert. A Food Services Assistant and keen drama student, she stars in her acting debut as the BFG’s friend Sophie, highlighting the vital role Sainsbury’s colleagues play at Christmas and all year round.
The ad concludes as we see Sophie and the BFG wishing each other a Merry Christmas and Stephen Fry inviting customers to seek the retailer’s expertise, asking “Want to go big this Christmas? Ask Sainsbury’s. Good Food for all of us”.
Emma Bisley, head of campaigns, at Sainsbury’s, said: “The festive season is about making wonderful memories, and we're here to help our customers create a truly unforgettable Christmas with family and friends, especially when it comes to food.
“At Sainsbury’s, providing good food for all of us is at the heart of everything we do. We want to offer a diverse range of high-quality food products suitable for any occasion, whether customers are looking for new holiday delights or classic festive favourites, Sainsbury's has something to satisfy every taste and budget through this year’s Christmas range.
“Collaborating with the Roald Dahl Story Company this year was a remarkable opportunity to tap into the nostalgia and heartwarming spirit that the BFG embodies and we hope that this advert captures the nation's hearts and fills them with joy.”
The BFG is one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved and enduring stories, regularly featuring in the top 10 most popular children’s stories in the UK. With over 21 million copies sold worldwide and translated into 49 languages, it continues to capture the imaginations of generations globally.
Natalie Hopkins, director of global product and partnerships at the Roald Dahl Story Company, said: “By collaborating with Sainsbury’s to bring Roald Dahl’s beloved BFG to life in a new story, we hope the nation is as captivated as we are to see two old friends back together this Christmas.”
The BFG is perfect for Sainsbury’s mission to create a Big Christmas for all. Having only snozzcumbers to devour in Giant Country, his curiosity for good food leads to an adventure of discovery and wonderment with Sainsbury’s Sophie in order to bring the magic of Christmas to everyone.”
This year’s advert was created by Sainsbury’s advertising agency New Commercial Arts and launches for the first time on Friday 1 November. The 104” advert will be supported by a series of 60”, 30” and 20” films, each leading with the line, ‘Hey Sainsbury’s’, and will see colleagues reassure customers that Sainsbury’s has something for everyone this Christmas.
To ensure a magical Christmas is had by all, Sainsbury's is working with its longtime charity partner, Comic Relief, to distribute over five million meals to families experiencing food poverty this Christmas. This forms part of Sainsbury’s and Comic Relief’s ongoing Nourish the Nation programme, and there will be a special version of this year’s advert highlighting this all-important work.
