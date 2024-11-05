Who Took the Pudding? Waitrose Serves Up a Christmas Whodunnit to Savour
Saatchi & Saatchi brings Christmas cheer with a twist in Waitrose’s festive mystery, starring Matthew Macfadyen and a mouth-watering Red Velvet Bauble Dessert
05 November 2024
Waitrose has set the table for a Christmas mystery that’s about more than festive drama; it’s a celebration of the joy, togetherness, and quality food that make the season unforgettable. In 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery', the brand showcases not just a culinary show-stopper—its No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert—but its wider proposition: elevating moments shared over exceptional food.
At the heart of the ad is a family of food lovers, each character embodying the quirks, warmth, and minor chaos that come with gathering for the holidays. As they prepare for Christmas, the family finds itself amid a whodunnit when the centrepiece dessert goes missing, sparking intrigue and humour. Leading the charge as the amateur detective is Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, supported by a cast that includes comedian Joe Wilkinson from Afterlife, Rakhee Thakrar of Sex Education, Sian Clifford from Fleabag, Dustin Demri-Burns from Slow Horses, and Eryl Maynard of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple. Together, they bring an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each giving viewers a reason to suspect everyone from the frazzled hostess to the grumpy grandma.
In every bite and every scene, Waitrose brings its ethos to life: that at the heart of Christmas is the magic of sharing truly great food, made special by the people you share it with. This two-part ad doesn’t just entertain; it highlights Waitrose’s promise to make holiday moments remarkable, inspiring customers to create lasting memories with Waitrose at the centre of their festive tables.
Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “When an idea is so good, and the brand is so loved, that actors we’re not typically used to seeing in ads show up and steal the scenes - and the pudding - you know you’ve got a Christmas treat on your hands.
“We talk about culture a lot in this industry, but this campaign bridges the gap between Christmas advertising and big-audience entertainment. This is an entirely new direction for Waitrose at Christmas, one that we believe a brand as celebrated by British food lovers can only achieve, and it’s been a privilege to bring it to life.”
Nathan Ansell, chief marketing officer at Waitrose & Partners, comments: "For the first time, we’re keeping Waitrose customers guessing with a ‘whodunnit’ festive crime drama featuring a stellar cast for this year’s Christmas ad. Showcasing Waitrose’s fantastic Christmas range while also adding a touch of festive fun and sparkle. Was it Uncle Phil? Was it Fig the cat? You’ll have to wait and see!”
The new festive campaign is designed to showcase the delicious Christmas range at Waitrose while engaging viewers with its two-part mystery-and-reveal, a first for Waitrose. The wider Christmas campaign will include a social-first activation with exclusive character alibis and a special appearance by some of the nation's favourite detectives trying to help crack the case. There will also be a physical evidence board at Kings Cross Station, an exclusive ITV partnership and a partnership with The Times & Sunday Times. Waitrose will also keep the nation guessing with activity from Waitrose Partners in-store, who will wear ‘suspect’ t-shirts.
Matthew Macfadyen, The Detective, says: “I wonder if my extensive repertoire of past Detective roles led to me to this very moment – starring in this wonderful Waitrose whodunnit. Working with such a great cast on such a fun project for Christmas was such a joy. I think together, we have created a story that will have the public speculating over who the pud thief really is!”
Sian Clifford, who plays the part of May, says: “Christmas is often a time that brings together a cast of all kinds of different characters – usually good food is the one thing we can all agree on! It was a really tough gig having to eat the delicious Waitrose food for four days but someone's gotta do it and I was happy to give it a go - nothing says Christmas like indulging!”
Rakhee Thakrar, Samira, says: “I’ve always seen myself as the perfect host, much like Samira, however, I’m lucky to not have awkward guests at my Christmas celebrations so we rarely have any mystery or drama but I loved being a suspect… or the culprit, who knows?!”
The No.1 Red Velvet Dessert at the heart of the mystery will be available from 19 December in shops or to pre-order now through Waitrose.com. Until then, food lovers can treat themselves to individual Red Velvet Bauble Desserts which are available in-store and online now and indulge in Waitrose’s delicious Christmas range alongside the suspense of this festive whodunnit.
Credits
Campaign Title: Sweet Suspicion
Client: Waitrose
Advertising Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi
Chief Creative Officer: Franki Goodwin
Creative Director: Brodie King
Creative Director: Ali Dickinson
Creative: Joaquin Olascoaga
Creative: Bailey Alexandria
Design Director: Max Henderson
Stills Art Director: Ollie Agius
Social Group Creative Director: Caroline Paris
Planning Director: Ophelia Stimpson
Planner: Elena Georgiou
Managing Partner: Alice Flanagan
Business Lead: Paul McHugh
Account Director: Leela McElroy, Sarah Covill
Account Manager: James Hall, Simran Randhawa
Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon
Executive Producer: Jodie Sibson
AV Agency Producer: Sarah Fry
Stills Agency Producer: Zaneta Stepien
Social Agency Producer: Elizabeth Cavenett
Business Affairs: Liz Staley & Charlotte Fisher
Media Buying Agency: Manning Gottlieb OMD
Media Planner: Geraldine Ridgway, Jane Ridehalgh, Jack Willers
Media Buying: Andrew Matsoukis, Maddie Taylor-Wilson, Polly Mason, Emma Walters, Sefton Demetriou, Lakshay Bhatia, Jemma Wilkinson, Hannah Butler
Hero and Ensemble Casting: Talent Republic
AV Production Company: Smuggler
Director: Lucy Forbes
Director of Photography: Benedict Spence
Prod Co Executive Producer: Lucy Kelly
Prod Co Producer AV: Claire Jones
Prod Co Producer Social & Stills: Sian Bourke
Prod Co Production Manager: Ellie Sanders Wright
Edit House: TenThree
Editor: Ellie Johnson
AV Post-Production Company: Harbor
Post-Production Producer: Abi Klimaszewska
Colourist: Toby Tomkins
Creative Director VFX Lead: Fergal Hendrick
VFX Artist: Jack Sheldrake / Joe Tang / Ahmed El Azma
AV Sound Studio: 750MPH
Sound Engineer: Sam Ashwell & Mike Bovill
Head of Production: Olivia Ray
Score: Soundtree
Music: Wake The Town
Track: ‘Steel Away’ by Robbie Dupree
Social AV Production: Smuggler
Social Director: Chirolles Khalil
Social Editors: Chirolles Khalil & Marwan Elgamal
Still Photography Production & Design Studio: Prodigious
Production Manager: Mel Brown & Sian Bourke
Photographer: Alex de Mora, Marcus Nillson
Producers Stills: Brigette Martin & Rachel Wickham
1st AD: Eddie Leaner
Camera Asst: Jed Barnes, Sam Lort, Ollie Patterson
Digi Op: Alex Gale
Runner: Mikayah K-Samuels
Lead Food Stylist: Susie Theodorou
Stills Food Stylist: Sara De Lulio
Props Stylist: Sophie Jacobs
Props Assistant: Hela Dondertman & Beth Bilclife
Stylist: Luke Giaduci
HMUA: Zara Tames
Location Manager: Rupert Bowkett
Location Assistant: Mark George
Head of Design: James Crickmore
Senior Project Manager: Jemma Marriott
Senior Designer: Natalie Alves
Senior Motion Designer: Aivaras Seduika
Motion Designer: Sally-Amy Ngwenya
Head of Retouching: Kirsten Howe
Creative Retoucher: Gareth Ling
Project Director: Stephanie Wood
Senior Project Manager: Matt Parker
Creative Artworkers: Darren Rolf, Jennifer Bourne, and Katie Luong
Connect Retouching: Post Machine
Producer: Andrey Polezhayev