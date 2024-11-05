Who Took the Pudding? Waitrose Serves Up a Christmas Whodunnit to Savour

Waitrose has set the table for a Christmas mystery that’s about more than festive drama; it’s a celebration of the joy, togetherness, and quality food that make the season unforgettable. In 'Sweet Suspicion: A Waitrose Mystery', the brand showcases not just a culinary show-stopper—its No.1 Waitrose Red Velvet Bauble Dessert—but its wider proposition: elevating moments shared over exceptional food.

At the heart of the ad is a family of food lovers, each character embodying the quirks, warmth, and minor chaos that come with gathering for the holidays. As they prepare for Christmas, the family finds itself amid a whodunnit when the centrepiece dessert goes missing, sparking intrigue and humour. Leading the charge as the amateur detective is Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen, supported by a cast that includes comedian Joe Wilkinson from Afterlife, Rakhee Thakrar of Sex Education, Sian Clifford from Fleabag, Dustin Demri-Burns from Slow Horses, and Eryl Maynard of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple. Together, they bring an ensemble of unforgettable characters, each giving viewers a reason to suspect everyone from the frazzled hostess to the grumpy grandma.

In every bite and every scene, Waitrose brings its ethos to life: that at the heart of Christmas is the magic of sharing truly great food, made special by the people you share it with. This two-part ad doesn’t just entertain; it highlights Waitrose’s promise to make holiday moments remarkable, inspiring customers to create lasting memories with Waitrose at the centre of their festive tables.

Franki Goodwin, CCO at Saatchi & Saatchi, said: “When an idea is so good, and the brand is so loved, that actors we’re not typically used to seeing in ads show up and steal the scenes - and the pudding - you know you’ve got a Christmas treat on your hands.

“We talk about culture a lot in this industry, but this campaign bridges the gap between Christmas advertising and big-audience entertainment. This is an entirely new direction for Waitrose at Christmas, one that we believe a brand as celebrated by British food lovers can only achieve, and it’s been a privilege to bring it to life.”