Argos' Electric Christmas Campaign Arrives

01 November 2024

Argos has released its 2024 Christmas campaign with the help of Golden Globe winning director, Michael Gracey. Starring two familiar faces once again, brand mascots Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur help to shine a light on how the retailer can fulfil customers’ festive dreams no matter what they are. 

The campaign will consist of TV, press, OOH, social and an activation which will allow participants to bring their own Christmas dreams to life. The film, shot by Gracey the director of The Greatest Showman and Better Man (2024), features Trevor living out his dream as a rock star and performing his own cover of T-Rex's classic hit '20th Century Boy' on top of a Marshall speaker mountain in a majestic dreamscape. The headline act for an adoring crowd of thousands of fans—all of them his best friend, Connie.

Developed by T&Pm, the film was animated by ETC, with music from David Kosten and sound by Munzie at Wave. It continues to build on the There’s More To Argos’ brand platform which launched last year, showcasing the range of unexpected and desirable products the retailer offers. 

Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: “Our customers love Trevor the dinosaur and Connie the doll, so we're thrilled they're back again to spread some festive fun and magic in such an energetic and upbeat way. At Argos, whatever your loved ones are dreaming of this Christmas, we’ve got it covered. Whether it’s the latest and best in sound and tech, or the top toys of the season”. 

Michael Gracey, director, said: “Bringing this unique Christmas story to life for Argos was a joy, merging Trev's rockstar vision with Connie's warmth to capture our collective desire for the perfect gift.” 

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors at T&Pm, said: “We wanted to turn it up to 11 this Christmas and create something that really rocked. We’re delighted with how the campaign turned out. Big thanks to the everyone that made it happen. Literal dream team.” 

The 40” launches alongside the 30” for the first time on Friday 1 November from 19:45pm with high-impact OOH running across the country from Monday 4 November. 10” TV spots will also run from 18 November.

