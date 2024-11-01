Argos' Electric Christmas Campaign Arrives

Developed by T&Pm, the film was animated by ETC, with music from David Kosten and sound by Munzie at Wave. It continues to build on the There’s More To Argos’ brand platform which launched last year, showcasing the range of unexpected and desirable products the retailer offers.

Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: “ Our customers love Trevor the dinosaur and Connie the doll, so we're thrilled they're back again to spread some festive fun and magic in such an energetic and upbeat way. At Argos, whatever your loved ones are dreaming of this Christmas, we’ve got it covered. Whether it’s the latest and best in sound and tech, or the top toys of the season”.

Michael Gracey, director, said: “Bringing this unique Christmas story to life for Argos was a joy, merging Trev's rockstar vision with Connie's warmth to capture our collective desire for the perfect gift.”

Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors at T&Pm, said: “We wanted to turn it up to 11 this Christmas and create something that really rocked. We’re delighted with how the campaign turned out. Big thanks to the everyone that made it happen. Literal dream team.”

The 40” launches alongside the 30” for the first time on Friday 1 November from 19:45pm with high-impact OOH running across the country from Monday 4 November. 10” TV spots will also run from 18 November.

Credits

