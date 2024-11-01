Argos' Electric Christmas Campaign Arrives
The campaign with T&Pm sees Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur return, showing consumers how Argos can fulfil your festive desires
01 November 2024
Argos has released its 2024 Christmas campaign with the help of Golden Globe winning director, Michael Gracey. Starring two familiar faces once again, brand mascots Connie the doll and Trevor the dinosaur help to shine a light on how the retailer can fulfil customers’ festive dreams no matter what they are.
The campaign will consist of TV, press, OOH, social and an activation which will allow participants to bring their own Christmas dreams to life. The film, shot by Gracey the director of The Greatest Showman and Better Man (2024), features Trevor living out his dream as a rock star and performing his own cover of T-Rex's classic hit '20th Century Boy' on top of a Marshall speaker mountain in a majestic dreamscape. The headline act for an adoring crowd of thousands of fans—all of them his best friend, Connie.
Developed by T&Pm, the film was animated by ETC, with music from David Kosten and sound by Munzie at Wave. It continues to build on the There’s More To Argos’ brand platform which launched last year, showcasing the range of unexpected and desirable products the retailer offers.
Laura Boothby, head of campaigns at Argos, said: “Our customers love Trevor the dinosaur and Connie the doll, so we're thrilled they're back again to spread some festive fun and magic in such an energetic and upbeat way. At Argos, whatever your loved ones are dreaming of this Christmas, we’ve got it covered. Whether it’s the latest and best in sound and tech, or the top toys of the season”.
Michael Gracey, director, said: “Bringing this unique Christmas story to life for Argos was a joy, merging Trev's rockstar vision with Connie's warmth to capture our collective desire for the perfect gift.”
Matt Moreland and Chris Clarke, group creative directors at T&Pm, said: “We wanted to turn it up to 11 this Christmas and create something that really rocked. We’re delighted with how the campaign turned out. Big thanks to the everyone that made it happen. Literal dream team.”
The 40” launches alongside the 30” for the first time on Friday 1 November from 19:45pm with high-impact OOH running across the country from Monday 4 November. 10” TV spots will also run from 18 November.
Credits
Client: Argos
Chief Marketing Officer: Mark Given
Marketing Director: Brands, Planning & Creative: Radha Davies
Head of Brand Communications: Laura Boothby
Brand Communications Manager: Jack Dale
Brand Communications Executive: Amber Holden
Brand Communications Executive: Courtney Preston
Brand Communications Assistant: Melissa Williams
Agency: T&Pm
CEO: Sarah Golding
CCO: Toby Allen
Group Creative Directors: Matthew Moreland & Chris Clarke
Senior Art Director: Pjotr Barakov
Creatives: Tom White, Charles Stuart, Terry Eeles
Head of Planning: Rebeccca Munds
Strategy Director: Matt Linnett
Senior Strategist: Isabel Day
Client Lead: Stephanie Trowbridge
Senior Account Director: Alex Fitzsimons
Account Director: Sasha Ford
Account Executive: Cat Croton
Head of Integrated Production: Charles Crisp
Senior Producer: Sam Ramsey
Creative Producer: Emma Mitchell
Junior Producer: Luc MacMahon
Motion Designers: Gil Peres
Retouchers:Richard Palme
Business Affairs: Ada Chroyska, Elisa De Martini, Poppy Peck, Rachel Swallow, Fatima Jaguite
Film Production: Partizan
Director: Michael Gracey
Managing Director/Executive Producer: Jenny Beckett
Head of Production: Ella More O'Ferrall
Producer: Daniel Wheldon
Production Manager: Alice Pitt-Carter
Production Assistant: Ella Kander
Production Assistant: Will Cousins
Director’s Assistant: Sophia Nagar
On Set Editor: David Spearing
1st AD: James Sharpe
DOP: Kanamé Onoyama
Key Grip: Reece Hearnshaw
Gaffer: Richard Anderson
Production Designer: Andy Kelly
Art Director: Ashley Dando
SFX: Robbie Lynch
SFX: Louis Burke
Stills Production: Pleat
Photographer: Caroline Leeming
Executive Producer: Stephanie Clair
Producer: Remy Silvester
1st Lighting: Jack Somerset
2nd Lighting: Callum O’Keefe
Digital Operator: Lisa Bennett
Offline Edit: The Assembly Rooms
Editor: Nick Armstrong
Edit Producer: Rachel Goodger
FIlm Post-Production: Electric Theatre Collective
2D Supervisor: Scott Ryan
CG Supervisor: Jack Powell
Colourist: Luke Morrison
Executive Producer: Vic Lovejoy
Producer: Amie Kingsnorth
Audio Post Production: Wave Studios
Sound Engineer: Munzie Thind
Audio Producer: Hils Macdonald
Music Supervision: DLMDD
Music Supervisors: Jeremy Newton & Lizz Harman
Arranger / Producer: David Kosten