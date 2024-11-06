Cadbury's Latest Christmas Campaign Celebrates Advent Calendar Tradition

The campaign aims to promote the iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate advent calendar, which holds the top spot as the number one SKU in its category. Each calendar features 24 doors, each concealing a delicious treat made with Cadbury’s world-famous chocolate. From the first of December through Christmas Eve, each opening reveals a mouth-watering piece of milk chocolate, transforming the daily countdown into a sweet celebration.

Nicole Partridge, brand manager at Cadbury, said: “This year, we wanted to celebrate the unique heart-warming and funny moments that people across the UK look forward to each Christmas and highlight counting down to these with a Cadbury advent calendar. Counting down can be as exciting as Christmas day itself with so many moments of connection and fun to look forward to. This campaign is all about making those beloved Christmas memories even more special with a little piece of Cadbury each day!”

Frances Leach, creative director at VCCP London, said: “Playing Pie Face after Christmas dinner, for me, is the best bit of Christmas. When else can I legitimately deliver a face full of spray cream to a family member? Our new Cadbury Advent Calendar campaign acknowledges that the ‘thing’ we are counting down to is often deeply personal. So we created 24 unique executions, one for each day of advent, celebrating the public’s favourite Christmas moments using real family photos.”

The campaign will run across OOH, social and YouTube until 30 November across the UK and ROI. “Advent” was brought to life with the help of VCCP’s global content creation studio, Girl&Bear, with media led by Publicis Media, owned channels by Elvis, and PR and influencer content led by Ogilvy.

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Advent

CLIENT: Cadbury

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Crowther

MARKETING MANAGER: Emma Paxton

BRAND MANAGER: Nicole Partridge

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Jonny Parker

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Chris Birch

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Frances Leach

CREATIVE TEAM: Kenneth Abalos & Samuel Adio

MANAGING DIRECTOR: David Boscawen

MANAGING PARTNER: Matt Smith

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Rosie Troen

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Maddie Jones

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ollie Gilmore

SENIOR PLANNER: Xanthe Fuller

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Georgina Ehmcke

MEDIA BUYING AGENCY: Publicis

MEDIA PLANNER: George Pearcy & Kate Barron

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear

ASSISTANT ARTLAB MANAGER: Nick Norman

SENIOR DESIGN DIRECTOR: Adam Edwards

SENIOR ARTWORKER: Liam Leal

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl & Bear

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: James Ketterer

SENIOR VIDEO EDITOR: Toby Cherrill

SOUND ENGINEER: Emily Vizard

PR & SOCIAL: Ogilvy PR & Elvis