McDonald's Light show

McDonald's Delivers a Magical Pause in the Holiday Rush

Created by Leo Burnett, the festive ad turns Christmas chaos into a moment of joy with glowing Golden Arches, snowball fights and a magical drive-thru experience

By Creative Salon

16 November 2024

McDonald’s is adding sparkle to the holiday season with The Gift of McDonald’s. The campaign, part of the Fancy a McDonald's brand platform, captures the essence of finding a much-needed pause during the festive rush, transforming a simple moment into something truly uplifting.

At its heart is a 60-second film, created by Leo Burnett, that follows two parents after a busy day of Christmas preparations. Their decision to visit McDonald’s leads to an unexpected spectacle: glowing Golden Arches, ribbon-draped homes, Grimace and friends having a snowball fight and even a towering Big Mac® brought to life. All of it unfolds in synchrony with the pulsating beats of Benny Benassi’s Satisfaction, creating an unforgettable light-filled journey to the drive-thru.

With its playful energy and heartwarming relatability, the campaign reminds everyone of the joy a well-deserved reward brings during the holiday chaos.

The spot, directed by the award-winning Nicolai Fuglsig, renowned for ads such as Sony Balls and Coca-Cola It’s Mine, will make its debut on Sunday (17 November) during the highly anticipated premiere of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on ITV at 9pm.

Andrew Long and James Millers, ECDs at Leo Burnett added: “This Christmas, we’re celebrating the well-deserved gift of McDonald’s in all the moments our customers need it most. From showcasing the feeling of joy an invite to McDonald’s creates with an epic light show, to delighting fans with an epic gift drop, this campaign sets out to ensure everyone can enjoy some McDonald’s satisfaction.”

The Gift of McDonald’s extends beyond the screen with a nationwide McDonald’s Gift Drop that invites the public to search for ‘hidden’ gift tags across the UK. The tags found everywhere, from bus stops – including LED-lit panels – to in-restaurant, and TV screens, will give lucky ‘finders’ the chance to unlock daily offers and a chance to win free food and exclusive merchandise, only through the McDonald’s App. Accompanying The McDonald’s Gift Drop is a 20” AV spot that features a nostalgic, bouncing gift tag screensaver illuminated in festive neon lights.

In addition, McDonald’s is launching a limited-edition range of Christmas merchandise designed to bring festive feel-good into homes. From Grimace bucket hats, Birdie socks and McDonald’s Christmas lights, this exclusive gift collection offers stocking fillers and collectables. The merchandise will be available as part of the Gift Drop prize pool, as well as part of a limited drop on MyMcDonald’s Rewards tiers on the app, and available for purchase via the newly launched e-commerce site Golden Arches Unlimited ensuring fans can gift others a piece of McDonald’s magic this Christmas.

Rounding out the celebrations, McDonald’s new festive menu features delicious goodies like the Big Tasty®, the new Cheesy McCrispy®, and the indulgent Terry’s Chocolate Orange Pie®. Accompanied by playful, 10” promotional spots, these seasonal items make McDonald's the perfect festive escape for those seeking a moment to unwind.

Michelle Graham-Clare, CMO, S.V.P at McDonald's, said: "Christmas is a magical time, but it can also feel like a whirlwind. With long gift lists, crowded shops, and endless wrapping, it’s easy to forget to take a moment for yourself or with your loved ones. That’s why we’re reminding everyone that the perfect festive break is always just around the corner. With ‘The Gift of McDonald’s,’ we aim to capture those small moments of lightness and joy, from festive gift tags to our seasonal menu and exclusive merchandise."

Creative and social were led by Leo Burnett, with RED Consultancy managing PR, social, and events, while OMD UK handled media planning and buying teams led on the promotion, digital experience, e-commerce shop and prize pool. Linney supported BTL and POP communications, and Armadillo managed CRM.

Now read

