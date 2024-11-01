Sky Broadband Spotlights Its First Ever Women's E-Sports Final

Sky Broadband is excited to reveal “The Forty-Seven %”, ahead of the Women’s Esports Final, the culmination of the year-long Women in Gaming 2024 initiative.

Before every major tournament, it’s a rite of passage for the full squad to take a photo together. That’s why Sky Broadband and McCann London have created “The Forty-Seven %”, a powerful image featuring 47 inspiring women gamers representing the 47 per cent of UK gamers who are women, a little-known statistic which this campaign spotlights.



Despite 47 per cent of UK gamers being women, only 5 per cent of UK professional gamers are women. This is a surprisingly low number due to the lack of infrastructure nationwide, and infrequent opportunities for women in this space. This bleak statistic highlights the importance of Sky Broadband and Guild’s Esports initiative, culminating in the Women’s Esports Finals, announced in April as the first-of-its-kind in the UK to improve diversity and inclusion in the gaming world. You can read Sky Broadband’s initial press announcement here.

Featured in “The Forty-Seven %” are both influential women gamers such as Yammy, everyday gamers and surprising celebrities who are gamers themselves, and supporters of this initiative, such as England Lioness Rachel Daly, Lady Leshurr and Chloe Burrows, Love Island 2021’s finalist.