Uber Campaign Aims To Convince Northerners Of Its Convenience
The 'Your Uber driver is minutes away' work from Mother, promotes using the ride hire company across Northern English cities
04 November 2024
In a fresh campaign designed to build awareness across key UK towns and cities, Uber has launched "Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away." Aimed at drawing new customers from 14 towns and cities in Northern England, the campaign seeks to highlight Uber's presence in communities outside the traditional metropolitan hubs.
The campaign emerged from an in-depth analysis of Uber's UK reach. While data showed ample ride availability in these areas, it also revealed that many local residents were unaware that Uber operated in their town.
Together with Mother, Uber crafted a warm, relatable tone that celebrates Northern humour and resilience in the campaign, echoing the brand’s people-centred ethos—drivers, riders, couriers, and partners alike. This approach emphasises Uber’s role as a supportive presence, ready to lend a hand when needed most, while acknowledging the stoic spirit of Northern communities.
‘Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away’ captures everyday situations where an Uber ride would have been the ideal choice, pairing relatable humour with a key statistic of the average ETA (estimated time of arrival) to reinforce local availability.
Maya Gallego Spiers, head of marketing at Uber and Uber Eats UK said: “We want people to know that Uber is there to help them, and to make Uber an even more relevant local travel option across the UK, in places outside of the big cities.”
The campaign will run across TV, OOH, press, social, radio and display. Each element reflects local culture and colloquial language, firmly establishing Uber’s presence on the map in Northern England.
Credits
Brand: Uber
Client: Maya Gallego Spiers, Head of Marketing Uber UK; Ceili Hubbard, Head of Marketing UK Mobility Uber.
Creative agency: Mother
Media agency: PHD
FILMS
Production: Somesuch
Director: Max Sherman
Editor: Elise Butt at Trim Editing
Sound: Sam Robson Sound Engineer and Karen Noden Producer
Post VFX: ETC
OOH
Photographer: Sam Wright
Production: LGA Management
Agent: Jon Austin
Retouching: Dennis Tufnell
Social
Production: Mother Studios
Director: Myles McAuliffe
Post production: Rascal