Uber Campaign Aims To Convince Northerners Of Its Convenience

In a fresh campaign designed to build awareness across key UK towns and cities, Uber has launched "Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away." Aimed at drawing new customers from 14 towns and cities in Northern England, the campaign seeks to highlight Uber's presence in communities outside the traditional metropolitan hubs.

The campaign emerged from an in-depth analysis of Uber's UK reach. While data showed ample ride availability in these areas, it also revealed that many local residents were unaware that Uber operated in their town.

Together with Mother, Uber crafted a warm, relatable tone that celebrates Northern humour and resilience in the campaign, echoing the brand’s people-centred ethos—drivers, riders, couriers, and partners alike. This approach emphasises Uber’s role as a supportive presence, ready to lend a hand when needed most, while acknowledging the stoic spirit of Northern communities.

‘Your nearest Uber driver is minutes away’ captures everyday situations where an Uber ride would have been the ideal choice, pairing relatable humour with a key statistic of the average ETA (estimated time of arrival) to reinforce local availability.