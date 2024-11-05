eBay rings in Christmas with festive lights display

It comes after the online retailer conducted research showing that more than half (55%) of people want to make a bit of extra cash in time for the festive season, and a massive two in three (66%) stating they have items at home they want to sell.

"Listings in Lights" makes it easy for people to sell the items they no longer need and fund their Christmas budget. With an estimated 294 million unused items in UK homes, this could unlock £9 billion in resale income, offering a much-needed financial boost.

“The festive season can feel overwhelming, and this year is no different,” said Kirsty Keoghan, General Manager of eBay UK. eBay removed selling fees to give buyers access to a greater selection of inventory and to simplify the experience for sellers. Listings in Lights is illuminating the streamlined experience, making it easier than ever for sellers to spotlight their items, and for buyers to find inspiration for everyone on their list.”

Taking place at Outernet at Tottenham Court Road on the 8th and 9th of November, the experience will bring pre-loved inventory from sellers across the UK together, in a live shoppable light installation. Guests at the Outernet, inspired by the festive gifting suggestions, will be able to scan QR codes to shop products on eBay. To be in with the chance to have their products included, all sellers need to do is include the hashtag #ListingsInLights in the title of their listing to see their items in lights on one of London’s busiest high streets.

Broadcaster Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv will be two of the many sellers joining in on the festivities by listing items they’re looking to sell, with proceeds supporting akt (the Albert Kennedy Trust), the national LGBTQ+ youth homelessness charity.

“I love looking for interior items on eBay, vintage and pre-loved items especially, something with a previous life.” said broadcaster Nick Grimshaw. “This Christmas, to raise money for charity I’m giving people a chance to get their hands on some of my favourite pieces, mainly homeware items but also clothing I’ve loved too. eBay’s Listings in Lights is giving people across the UK a new way to get ready for Christmas.”