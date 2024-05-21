Closing The Gender Health Gap

Laura Schoen: Let’s not forget women are not only patients and caregivers, but gatekeepers and influencers who can help improve outcomes and change the way we deal with multiple challenges. With Rachael [Pay] and her team dedicated to addressing gaps in research and public understanding of women’s health conditions, that’s what I’m most excited about.

Rachael Pay: When we launched The Weber Shandwick Collective: Women's Health, we introduced our proprietary tool, which is called the Women's Health Indicator, looking at thousands of data points across policy, advocacy, media to better understand where the gaps are when it comes to women’s health. We've run the indicator through a number of client assignments, including Alzheimer's disease (AD) - which is highly prevalent in women (twice more prevalent in women than men) but poorly diagnosed. Women are mostly spoken to as caregivers, not as people who are living with AD and there’s very little information bespoke to women or policies that address the needs of women. We've done some interesting work in the area of climate change and its impact on women's health and have several other projects live that look at the gender disparity in HIV and mental health and women.

CS: Those are some fascinating examples of all the work that you are doing on women’s health. But how do you even begin to influence and drive change in a world where men have been the default in health?

Jessica Canton: I come from Brazil, and work in that market. So as marketers we have to bring our personal experience to bear and come up with solutions. In Brazil, we don’t learn about intimate or sexual health in schools. Therefore, we’re surrounded with misinformation and taboos when it comes to women’s health. So, the idea of the Vagina Academy was to create a digital school where you can learn everything about vaginal health. But the biggest surprise for me was when TikTok - our main social media channel - censored our content. On a lot of social media platforms you can name male body parts, but female body parts are censored. So how can I teach someone if I cannot even say the words? So, we started having discussions with some of these platforms.

Daria Costantini: What's interesting about the Vagina Academy programme is that it was originally designed for countries like Brazil or countries where you think there's a need for change. I look after the UK market, which might be perceived as quite an advanced country, yet we face exactly the same issues here, if not worse. We discovered similarly that in the UK only six per cent of women learn about intimate health at school or university. And the implication of that is significant, when you realise that a majority of women in the UK avoid going to see their GP or are too embarrassed to talk about intimate health or show their vulva and are therefore not getting the help that they desperately need. And we realised quite quickly that this initiative isn't just for countries like Brazil or Mexico.

In the UK, we launched a new iteration of this campaign called ‘The Truth, Undressed’ - teaching the reality of how our bodies look and behave. We’ve funded the development of lesson plans and also work with government bodies to try and make intimate health education mandatory. The programme includes a dedicated educational microsite and social media awareness videos created by Canesten, plus free, comprehensive lesson plans that have been developed in collaboration with the national body The PSHE Association, which teaches 11–18-year olds about vulval and vaginal anatomy and health. It’s also available for the first time as a UK national curriculum resource.

When we started this whole programme, we thought we were just going to educate about vaginal and intimate health. But it became a series of 23 different topics, starting with basic female anatomy because there was so very little information about women’s health.

CS: You are all commercial businesses and also the ones helping solve some of the challenges around the inequities and health where men have been the default for too long. What do you see happening within your own organisations to help address this?

Claudia Calori: As brands and businesses, we have a voice. And powerful voices. So, let’s start using our voices to speak up about women’s health - not only as taboos - but also provide more information. As brands and as marketers it is a moral imperative. We know that working together as an industry, we can elevate the conversation in engaging and creative ways. That is how we address this gender health gap.

L. Jasmine Kim: Also, as marketers, if you really want your board to listen - use data, use numbers. Women have outstanding consumption power, are the primary decision-makers in their families and will generally outlive men. That’s our starting point in trying to change attitudes, both internally and externally, towards so-called taboo women’s health topics.

Daria Costantini: We’re the second most visited website after the NHS for women's health and we see a wide spectrum of ages of women coming and desperately looking for information, because 90 per cent of those women's journey starts online.

As marketers it’s our responsibility not just to sell products but also to influence change. I’m not saying it’s easy. But the more we’re standing for something bigger than just selling products, the better it is for our consumers and also for the businesses that we work for. The more you build affinity and brand equity, the more it equals brand power, equals market share, equals business growth.

Marci El-Deiry: Also remember, it takes one success story to blow it out of the park. Take our Pregnancy+ app for example. The state of Michigan is offering pregnant and postpartum residents access to an app that provides information on foetal development and personalised health recommendations. So now we are talking to New York because it’s a domino effect on who you can impact and the improvements and outcomes you can affect.